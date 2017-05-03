TelOne in $50 000 anti-litter campaign

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TelOne has set aside $50 000 to provide refuse bins to the country’s towns and cities as a way of fighting littering.

The parastatal last week donated 1 000 bins to the Victoria Falls Municipality as part of its corporate social investment programme running up to 2018.

The donation to Victoria Falls comes after similar donations to Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare, Nyanga, Masvingo and Beitbridge.

The company’s managing director Mrs Chipo Mtasa said the parastatal was ploughing $50 000 into the project.

“As part of our corporate social investment for 2016-2017, TelOne is running a campaign dubbed ‘provide a bin’ through which litter bins are being donated to cities and towns around Zimbabwe.

“As TelOne, supporting environment management is one of the key thematic areas of intervention in our corporate social investment plan running up to 2018. It is our commitment to be a good corporate citizen and ensure that we keep our environment, especially in this resort area clean,” she said.

The bins are made from recycled oil drums and poles recovered from TelOne’s operation sites and are fabricated in Bulawayo and Harare.

Mrs Mtasa said the parastatal has identified education, environment and social welfare as key thematic areas of focus.

Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Sifiso Mpofu welcomed the donation saying it was a sign of the parastatal’s commitment to partnering local authorities.

The bins are yet to be mounted and are set to go a long way in ensuring cleanliness in the prime resort town where wild animals such as baboons and monkeys as well as elephants and hyenas scavenge for food.

@ncubeleon