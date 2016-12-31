Tennis star Kwirirai appeals for funds

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD aspiring tennis ace Anesu Kwirirai is appealing for funds to enable him to travel with the Zimbabwean team which will compete at next month’s Southern Africa Zonal Tennis Championships in Namibia.

The competition will be held in Windhoek from January 8-19.

Kwirirai, a pupil at Mutare Boys High and trains at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), needs $645 to pay for his airfares.

Kwirirai is part of the 16 and Under boys’ team that also has Tinashe Taruberekera and Thabo Ncube.

“The major challenge we face in sport is that our families are the ones who get to fund our travelling expenses, accommodation and equipment when ever we go for trainings or competitions. I’m appealing to companies and well-wishers to help me with sponsorship. Companies can have their logos advertised on clothes and equipment, which will be seen when ever I compete across the country or at regional competitions,” he said.

Kwirirai who described his selection into the team that will travel to Namibia as “a dream come true”, said his family is running out of time to raise the $645 required for the trip.

“I will be very disappointed if it happens that I fail to raise the money needed for the trip. My father has tried but we won’t be able to meet the deadline. I therefore appeal to anyone willing to sponsor me financially so that I can go and represent my country and hopefully get more exposure.

Anyone interested in sponsoring me can contact my father on 0772362663,” he said.

Kwirirai started playing tennis at the age of nine at Mantas Tennis Academy. He has represented the country at five competitions held in Botswana and South Africa.

