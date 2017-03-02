Terror wife causes man to abandon children

Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man last week stunned a court when he refused to pay maintenance for his children claiming that he fled the matrimonial home as his wife bashed him every day.

Justice Rupanga from Magwegwe accused his estranged wife Phidelia Rukato who had dragged him to the maintenance court for their two children of being violent.

“I could not bear the torture at the hands of my wife. Each time we have an argument or differences she overpowers me and beats me up,” he said.

Rupanga, who is employed at Ilala Lodge in Victoria Falls, said he was now based in the resort town since he could not stay with his wife. “I am now based in Victoria Falls because I cannot stay with her anymore. I have reported her to the police on two occasions because she is very abusive,” he said bitterly.