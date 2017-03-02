Terror wife causes man to abandon children

April 14, 2014 Local News

Court Reporter
A BULAWAYO man last week stunned a court when he refused to pay maintenance for his children claiming that he fled the matrimonial home as his wife bashed him every day.
Justice Rupanga from Magwegwe accused his estranged wife Phidelia Rukato who had dragged him to the maintenance court for their two children of being violent.
“I could not bear the torture at the hands of my wife. Each time we have an argument or differences she overpowers me and beats me up,” he said.

Rupanga, who is employed at Ilala Lodge in Victoria Falls, said he was now based in the resort town since he could not stay with his wife. “I am now based in Victoria Falls because I cannot stay with her anymore. I have reported her to the police on two occasions because she is very abusive,” he said bitterly.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Joe Duane

    We offer fresh cut bank instrument for lease/sale, such as BG, SBLC, MTN, Bank Bonds, Bank Draft, T strips and other. Leased Instruments can be obtained at minimal expense to the borrower compared to other banking options and we also discount/monetize BG’s.
    This offer is open to both individuals and corporate bodies.
    If in need of our services, contact me for detail information.
    Thank you,

    Mr.Joe Duane
    email,.:jduane076@gmail.com
    Joeduane@consultant.com

  • Lee Hack Ynung

    We lease Financial instrument such as BG/SBLC and MTN. If you are interested in our product and service please do contact me and i’ll send our procedure to you,All relevant business information will be provided upon request.If you are interested contact us immediately by Email

    For further details contact us with the below information Thank you.
    BROKERS ARE WELCOME & 100% PROTECTED!!!
    Contact Email : mandatebgsblclcbroker@gmail.com
    Skype ID: hack.hyung38

  • Lee Hack Ynung

    Dear Sir/Ma,
    We are direct provider for BG/SBLC specifically for lease, at leasing price of (5.0 +2)% of face value, Issuance by HSBC Bank London , Barclays Bank London , Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, & AAA Rated Banks in Europe, Middle East or USA.
    Our BG/SBLC Financing can help you get your project funded, loan financing by providing you with yearly renewable leased bank instruments. We work directly with issuing bank lease providers, this Instrument can be monetized on your behalf for 100% funding
    All relevant business information will be provided upon request. BROKERS ARE WELCOME & 100% PROTECTED!!!
    Contact Email : mandatebgsblclcbroker@gmail.com
    Skype ID: hack.hyung38
    Intermediaries/Consultants/Brokers are welcome to bring their clients and are 100% protected. In complete confidence, we will work together for the benefits of all parties involved.

  • Lee Hack Ynung

    GENUINE BANK GUARANTEE (BG) AND STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT (SBLC) FOR LEASE AT THE LOWEST RATES AVAILABLE. OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS SUCH AS MTN, CD, DLC, PB ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.

    We offer certifiable and verifiable bank instruments via Swift Transmission from a genuine provider capable of taking up time bound transactions.
    Thank you
    BROKERS ARE WELCOME & 100% PROTECTED!!!
    Contact Email : mandatebgsblclcbroker@gmail.com
    Skype ID: hack.hyung38

  • Devdutt Vyas

    We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such as HSBC Bank Hong Kong, HSBC Bank London, Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt, Barclays Bank , Standard Chartered Bank and others on lease at the lowest available rates depending on the face value of the instrument needed.

    We deliver with time and precision as sethforth in the agreement. Our terms and Conditions are reasonable, below is our instrument description.

    The procedure is very simple; the instrument will be reserved on euro clear to be verified by your bank, after verification an arrangement will be made for necessary bank documents and stock testing expenses, the cost of the Bank Guarantee will be paid after the delivery of the MT760.

    Below is our instrument description.

    DESCRIPTION OF INSTRUMENT:
    Instrument: Bank Guarantee (BG/SBLC).
    Total Face Value: Minimum of 1M Eur/USD (One Million Eur/USD) to Maximum of 5B Euro/USD(Five Billion Eur/USD).

    Issuing Bank: HSBC London, Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Any AA rated Bank in Europe or any Top 25 WEB.

    Age: One Year, One Day
    Leasing Price: 5% of Face Value plus 2% commission fees to brokers.
    Delivery: Bank to Bank SWIFT.
    Payment: MT-760.
    Hard Copy: Bonded Courier within 7 banking days.

    All relevant business information will be provided upon request plus our terms and
    procedures: If you are interested please contact me for us to proceed further

    Regards

    Devdutt Vyas
    Email: devdutt_vyas@outlook.com
    devdutt.vyas2016@gmail.com
    Skype: devdutt.vyas