‘Terrorist’ jailed 23 years: Man starved, raped ex-lover in 6 day ordeal

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man who has been described by a magistrate as a terrorist, has been jailed for 23 years for kidnapping, torturing and holding captive his ex-girlfriend in a six-day rape ordeal.

Kudakwashe Antony Mapwevo (27) of New Lobengula suburb also starved his ex-girlfriend for six days from January 11 this year, a day after he was released from prison for robbery.

Mapwevo cried, knelt and begged magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere to reduce his prison term.

“My Lord forgive me I’m your child. I’m a widower and l’ve two children to take care of. May you please reduce the sentence,” said Mapwevo while lifting up his hands.

Mapwevo was convicted of malicious damage to property, assault, rape and unlawful detention.

Sentencing him, Mr Mberewere who described Mapwevo as a terrorist, said he deserved a deterrent sentence. He sentenced him to 20 years in prison for rape but suspended four years on condition of good behaviour and an additional two years for unlawful detention. For assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Mapwevo was sentenced to one year in prison but six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and he was also fined $100 or in default 30 days imprisonment for damaging his ex-girlfriend’s phone.

Mapwevo will therefore serve an effective 18 and half years in prison.

Mr Mberewere said what was disturbing was that Mapwevo committed the offences a day after his release from prison which means he has not been rehabilitated.

He said Mapwevo decided to turn his ex-girlfiend into a sex slave that he raped, assaulted and starved for six days. The magistrate said it was fortunate that the ex-girfriend survived his barbaric act which cannot be condoned.

Prosecuting Mr Busani Moyo said on January 11, Mapwevo sent a message to the complainant, via her grandmother’s phone, asking to meet her.

He then went to the complainant’s residence in Cowdray Park suburb.

Mr Moyo said Mapwevo grabbed his ex-girlfriend’s phone and smashed it against a wall before force-marching her to his house in New Lobengula.

“He then held her hostage until January 17 and during that period he raped her on numerous occasions,” said the prosecutor.

He said when the complainant told him she was on her menstrual periods, he assaulted her.

Mapwevo would force the woman to take a bath after each sex attack.

Mr Moyo said Mapwevo was arrested when the victim’s grandmother enlisted the help of police officers to raid his home. When police finally rescued the woman, her face was swollen and she had bruises all over her body.

She had also lost weight.

It was not clear for how long Mapwevo had served for the robbery crime before his release.

— @cynthiamthembo1