The best & worst looks on RoilBAA’s red carpet

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE fashion police were out in full force during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and they have come up with a top 10 best dressed list and misses on the red carpet.

The apparel police force, who comprised of Star FM’s Noxy, commercial model Marcu Kumbie, fashion stylist Noelu and radio presenter Mpumelelo “LELO” Moyo, gave the participants 10 out of 10 for their outfits.

According to LELO, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, Donna N, Zana K, Manurse Ndlovu from Skyz Metro FM, Edith WeUtonga were some of the people that had outfits that stood out.

Below are some of the fashion police’s observations.

Edith WeUtonga’s outfit was based on ethnicity and was designed by Chaivo Creations run by Tarisai Gweje: “Edith’s dress was one of the best on the night. We loved it!”

Sarah Mpofu, who was wearing a black and gold elegant dress whose designer was unknown, was described by LELO as follows: “There was divided opinion about her accessories but considering that they represented the overlooked artistes that are hair dressers and barbers, we will give her a thumbs up for relevance”.

Manurse Ndlovu: “Really looked like the star that she is, smart choice of colour for autumn.

Donna N, who dressed like a Nubian Empress, was described thus: “Managed to stay warm while glamorous, comfort and style at the same time is a plus.”

Zana K was wearing one of her self-designed Nguni cowhide outfits and left the fashion police in awe.

“There was a royal affair-aura associated with her. She was the best dressed for the night without a doubt.”

Special mention was made of Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, Nyasha Mtamangira and Mbo Mahocs who dazzled the red carpet.

Mbo Mahocs, who was part of the main presenters on stage, was wearing some glittery number that had a trail that looked like the feathers of a peacock.

Mtamangira, who designs her own outfits, combined two looks: the first by Naomi Campbell she wore in 2016 to the British Fashion awards and Taraj P Henson’s outfit she wore to the 2015 Emmy Awards.

LELO added that there was a lady wearing a blue number which they described as a show stopper.

Chronicle’s Pattern and Style columnist Yoliswa Moyo said: “Everyone took the red carpet seriously. They made an effort. There were more hits than misses on the red carpet this year. They did a great job”.

Bloopers!

There is a gentleman who was in torn jeans who wanted to be seen on the red carpet. His outfit, according to the fashion police, was vile and a slap in the face of the countless men who made an effort to look good.

There is a video doing the rounds where DJ Liz, after being announced winner of the Outstanding Club DJ award, looked to snub a congratulatory hug from fellow nominee DJ Slamma.

DJ Liz, who was in awe after being announced the winner, was sitting just behind DJ Slamma.

As she got up to get her accolade, she stopped by DJ Slamma who stood up, leaned forward to give her a hug, but at the last moment, DJ Liz seemed to turn away and walk to the stage.

Explaining the whole debacle, DJ Liz said she did not see that DJ Slamma was leaning in for a hug.

“I feel bad. I didn’t notice he was trying to hug me. I thought he was making way for me,” she said.

During the awards ceremony, someone dropped an F bomb when they received their award, leaving many in the auditorium stone-faced.