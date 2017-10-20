THE TOP DOGS! Zimpapers shines at media awards

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMPAPERS Bulawayo branch continued to excel in the National Journalistic and Media Awards (Njama) with three senior reporters scooping accolades for reporting objectively on issues affecting the society.

The awards were held on Wednesday at a hotel in Harare.

The Chronicle’s senior reporter Mashudu Netsianda, Sunday News Robin Muchetu and Social Media Editor Vusumuzi Dube were awarded for being society’s watchdogs on issues to do with protection of children’s rights, insurance and development of Bulawayo.

Netsianda scooped the award for being the best in the country at exposing Commercial Sex Exploitation of Children, Muchetu walked away with the Insurance and Pensions Reporter of the year while Dube grabbed the Economic Justice for Bulawayo journalist of the year.

Netsianda credited his success to teamwork, encouragement from other journalists and a passion to interrogate and report on issues affecting the community.

“The accolade is indeed a special honour for me and my family. It is an acknowledgment of merit and credit goes to my editors and colleagues in the newsroom for the support and encouragement. The award winning feature on the sexual exploitation of children along the Beitbridge-Chirundu corridor gives an insight into how paedophiles prey on vulnerable teenage girls to quench their insatiable sexual appetite,” he said.

Netsianda said the story revealed how children are exposed to HIV and Aids while being abused by men who take advantage of their desperation.

Dube who doubles as a municipal reporter said it was encouraging to be recognised for his efforts in reporting about issues affecting Bulawayo.

Speaking at the award ceremony, UN resident co-ordinator Bishow Parajuli said journalists have an important role in the society to mirror the community while putting those in authority to task.

“Media outlets and journalists can contribute greatly to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by building public awareness, setting the agenda and engaging government, Parliament, the Judiciary and sub-national stakeholders such as academia, researchers, statistics agencies, non-governmental organisations, private sectors, as well as communities and individuals at grassroots level,” said Parajuli.

