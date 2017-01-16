Thief tries to disarm guard, shot at border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A SUSPECTED thief who is believed to be part of a syndicate that steals from haulage trucks at Beitbridge Border post was on Saturday shot and wounded when he tried to attack and disarm a security guard.

Sunboy Simango, who allegedly scaled the border perimeter fence with two others, was shot at around 6AM.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get details on the matter.

However, an official at the border yesterday said Simango was admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital where he is being treated under police guard.

“The suspect entered the border with two others with the intention of stealing goods from trucks waiting for clearance with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on the arrivals commercial section.

“They were then spotted by alert security guards patrolling the area and were refrained as they were about to pounce on a truck.

“The trio resisted and started throwing stones at the guards. Simango, who was carrying a metal bar, charged at one of the armed guards,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said sensing danger, the security guard fired one warning shot in the air, but Simango kept advancing towards him.

He said the guard then shot him once on the left arm.

“Simango was then apprehended and handed over to the police. His other two accomplices identified as Geza and Malvin Kabila fled from the scene. Kabila was later arrested after he was cornered at the Limpopo River.

“The alleged gang leader known as Geza is still on the run,” said the official.

It is understood that there is an upsurge in incidents of thefts from vehicles at the border, especially on the arrivals section.