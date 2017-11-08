Thieving prostitute gets community service

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO prostitute who stole property worth more than $9 000 from two clients and a shop in the city centre, was yesterday ordered to perform 630 hours of community service and restitute the complainants $ 5 370.

Itai Muzambi (23) of Entumbane suburb was convicted of four counts of theft by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nyarai Ringisai. Police recovered at least 25 stolen cellphones from her following her arrest on August 31.

Muzambi was sentenced to three years in jail of which three months were suspended for five years on condition that she does not within that period commit a similar offence. Fifteen months were further suspended on condition that she restitutes the complainants $5 370 on or before December 29.

The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that Muzambi performs 630 hours of community service at Entumbane Police Station starting today.

As part of the sentence, some of the stolen property which includes laptops and cellphones were forfeited to the State.

In passing the sentence, Ms Ringisai said Muzambi’s conduct was deplorable.

The magistrate said she deserved a custodial sentence under normal circumstances. The magistrate, however, spared Muzambi a jail term by virtue of her being a single mother with the sole responsibility of taking care of her minor children.

“Accused person is one such kind of a female offender whose conduct is deplorable. She had the courage to steal from her clients on top of getting her dues. Her conduct warranted imprisonment had it not been that she is a single mother who takes care of her children. In the circumstances, the panacea is community service for first offenders like her,” ruled Ms Ringisai.

Muzambi stole a Samsung Galaxy phone and an Itel cellphone worth $500 from a client when he fell asleep as they were sitting in his car. She also stole $237 from a client’s Ecocash account when he fell asleep while they were booked at a city lodge.

Muzambi also connived with her boyfriend Xolani Ncube and broke into Cellular Centre shop in Bulawayo where they stole laptops and cellphones worth more than $6 000. Ncube is on the run.

Prosecuting, Ms Tarisai Mutarisi said a salesman from a local company, Mr Vutani Sibanda, hired Muzambi for her services on July 27. They sat in his car and when he fell asleep, Muzambi stole his Samsung Galaxy phone and an Itel cellphone worth $500.

“On August 16, Mr Mulaki Lackson Chuma (61) hired her and booked a place at a lodge. During the night Muzambi woke up, took Mr Lackson’s phone and stole $237 from his Ecocash account. She transferred the money to another phone,” said Ms Mutarisi

The court heard that on August 12 at midnight, Muzambi and Ncube cut the lock of the door at Cellular Centre shop in the city centre and stole laptops and cellphones worth $6 655.

Last year, Muzambi was acquitted of unlawful entry and theft charges after she looted property worth $1 688 from a senior Government official after he failed to pay her for services rendered following a romp at his matrimonial home in Bulawayo.

She took a Plasma TV, DVD, laptop, blankets, two cellphones, a comforter, men and women’s clothes, shoes, a wrist watch, suitcase, a Kenwood speaker, 3kg of meat, a gas stove including its cables and tanks from Mr Raymond Nyandoro, a principal town planning officer in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing stationed at Mhlahlandlela offices in the city.

In 2014, Muzambi dragged a man from Cowdray Park to court after he refused to pay maintenance for their six-year-old child claiming that she had named the child after her ex-boyfriend.

Magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu ordered the man to pay $50 monthly until the child reaches the age of 18.

