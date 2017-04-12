‘Thieving’ school head fired, arrested

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A HEADMASTER at Mpanedziba Secondary school in Tsholotsho has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $10 000 and R8 000 in school funds.

Nkumbulo Thintitha Mpofu (54), who has since been relieved of his duties, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube facing four counts of theft.

Mpofu of Nkulumane 12 suburb in Bulawayo allegedly stole $10 698 and R8 328 between January 2014 and January 2016 from school coffers.

He was arrested last month.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and not guilty to one count involving nearly $ 9 000.

Magistrate Ncube remanded him out of custody to April 19.

“Your Worship, l admit that I took $1 791 and R8 328 only. I don’t know about $8 907. I am willing to restitute the money that l stole,” said Mpofu.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese said between January 2014 and December 2016, Mpofu received $55 718 from the school clerk to deposit into the school account with CBZ bank.

“The accused person banked $54 036 with CBZ and converted $1 682 to his personal use. On March 14, 2014, the accused person was given R52 145 by the school for banking purposes. The accused person banked R47 642 and failed to account for R8 323,” he said.

Mr Makonese said on May 26 the same year, Mpofu stole $109 from the school.

He said in January last year, Mpofu withdrew $35 595 from the school`s bank account and stole $8 907.

“The accused person withdrew $35 595 for the purpose of paying for goods and services rendered to Mpanedziba Secondary school. However, he handed over $26 688 to school officials and converted $8 907 to his personal use,” said Mr Makonese.

The court heard that the school lost $10 698 and R8 328 to Mpofu and nothing was recovered.

