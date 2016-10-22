Third time won’t be easy

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ player-of-the moment Rahman Kutsanzira and club captain Felix Chindungwe have predicted a tough encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars who they face in the semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The duo said playing the same opponent for the third time this season requires all the players to be alert and avoid costly mistakes.

Playmaker Kutsanzira who has been in great form for Highlanders since his return from injury in July said to keep the league and cup double dream alive they need to eliminate Ngezi Platinum Stars from the Chibuku Super Cup.

“What we’re doing is take each game as it comes and work hard with every outing. Our minds are on the Ngezi Platinum game and for us to have a perfect season as players we want to win something which means we’ve to beat them and stay in the tournament. It won’t be easy, meaning that we’ve to work extra hard,” said Kutsanzira.

About his fine form Kutsanzira said: “My teammates and the coaches as well as the fans stood by me when I was injured against How Mine in the first leg which we won 2-0. I stayed on the sidelines for five games and since my return I’ve never looked back. I want to help the team win.

‘‘It’s not about me but about Highlanders winning.”

Kutsanzira, Erick Mudzingwa, Allen Gahadzikwa and another in-form player Simon Munawa will form Highlanders’ midfield which will be expected to create chances for their strikers as well as score.

Highlanders will look to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year favourite Prince Dube, Gabriel Nyoni and Ralph Matema to lead their attack.

As usual, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda will start ahead of Njabulo Nyoni and Prosper Matutu, with Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Honest Moyo and either Tendai Ngulube or Benson Phiri forming the backline.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay spoke highly of his midfielders’ hunger for goals and will be hoping that they don’t disappoint against Ngezi Platinum.

“The good thing is that if the strikers are not scoring they create chances for our midfielders. We’re not a one dimensional side and I guess you’ve seen it of late where we’ve shown the ability to change the game in the second half for the better,” said Akbay.

Highlanders’ skipper Chindungwe said morale in camp was high and players were eager to play.

“If you look at how the guys apply themselves at training and their body language you can tell that they are enjoying and want to play. We talk a lot about maintaining our unbeaten run and we wouldn’t want it to burst at this stage of the season. Ngezi Platinum are a good side but we’ve also been working hard to make sure that we win Sunday’s game. It won’t be easy but we will fight,” said Chindungwe.

Ngezi will have to be at their best to stop Bosso’s 10-match winning streak in all competitions.

Chindungwe shared the same sentiment with Kutsanzira that they have to clear the Ngezi Platinum hurdle to keep their league and cup double dream alive.

“Unlike in the league race where we have to win our games and hope other clubs do us favours on Caps United, the destiny of Chibuku Super Cup is in our hands and therefore we just have to win Sunday’s game. We want to win it for ourselves and the fans who’ve been very supportive,” Chindungwe said.

Ngezi Platinum will no doubt be out for revenge following their back-to-back defeat to Bosso in the league.

The Mhondoro-based side particularly felt aggrieved in their second league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium which they lost 1-2 after Bosso were awarded a penalty, with the match deadlocked at 1-1. The platinum miners lost the first tie 1-4.

Ngezi Platinum will be looking to experienced defenders Partson Jaure and Liberty Chakoroma, forwards Donald Teguru and Washington Pakamisa, as well as midfielders James Nguluve and Walter Mukanga.

Fixtures

Today: Harare City v FC Platinum (Mandava, 3PM, SuperSport)

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Barbourfields, 3PM, SuperSport) — @ZililoR