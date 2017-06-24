Thousands bid Cde Chinx farewell

Harare Bureau

Thousands of people thronged Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday to pay their last respects to one of the country’s gallant sons Dickson Chingaira popularly known as Cde Chinx, with Minister of State for Harare province Cde Miriam Chikukwa, slamming people she said made statements bent on dividing his widows.

Said Cde Chikukwa:

“The positions that we are given are not for oppressing other people. If you hear yourself saying ‘I am the senior wife’ then there is something wrong. Do you think people do not know who your are?

“A person will be judged by their works. You should not always think about what people should do for you, but what you can do for others. To the wives left behind by Cde Chinx, you should remain united. The elder will always remain the leader. You should co-exist and stop listening to outsiders.”

The iconic musician who was declared liberation war hero, passed on at West End Hospital in Harare last Friday.

Cde Chinx battled blood cancer for some time and was in and out of hospital.

He was 61.

The decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest was reached in consultation with the Government, which accorded him benefits accorded to other liberation war heroes including a gun salute and a State assisted funeral.

In an interview Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association leader Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said they were happy that Cde Chinx was accorded the liberation war hero status.

“We would have been happier if the status was higher. He earned the honour. He was a different hero who represented the arts side of the liberation struggle, which was important in mobilising the masses. Talent comes from God he used it to push the liberation struggle forward,” he said.

“If ever we were going to have a musician to be declared a national hero it was Cde Chinx. Those who are lying at the national shrine would have loved to be serenaded by his music.”