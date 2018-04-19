Thousands throng various Uhuru celebration venues

Chronicle Reporters

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans from all walks of life thronged various venues across the country to celebrate the country 38th Independence Celebrations.

This year’s celebrations held under the theme: “Socio-Economic Restoration and International Re-engagement,” were the first in the new dispensation ushered in by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa following the resignation of former president, Mr Robert Mugabe in November last year.

In Bulawayo thousands thronged White City Stadium, the venue of the main celebrations in the metropolitan province.

The event officially started shortly after 12PM after the arrival of service chiefs and the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Angeline Masuku.

Soon after her arrival, Cde Masuku, who was the guest of honour, inspected the guard of honour mounted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) before she read the President’s speech shortly after 1PM. The speech was, however, disrupted after Cde Masuku fell ill while addressing the gathering due to fatigue.

She resumed reading the President’s speech a few minutes later from her chair.

“I would like to apologise to you all for this minor setback. The devil is a liar and of course, I must say that the doctors had actually advised me that I should take a rest but I opted to join you in celebrating this day because of my commitment and dedication,” said Cde Masuku before turning to the President’s speech.

The colourful event was punctuated by captivating drills from the police while members of the ZNA, ZPCS and ZRP also put up scintillating performances when they displayed their brilliant marching skills.

The military brass band kept the crowd continuously entertained with its music, which depicted the mood of the occasion.

The event was attended Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana, the ruling party’s MPs in Bulawayo and service chiefs among other senior Government officials.

In Matabeleland South, people converged in droves at various venues to celebrate the event.

The main provincial celebrations were held at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, the provincial capital where over 3 000 people across the political divide thronged the venue to witness the event.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Cde Abedinico Ncube was the guest of honour and read the President’s speech.

Politicians, senior Government officials and businessmen graced the occasion.

In Beitbridge an estimated 4 000 people congregated at Dulivhadzimu Stadium and the District Administrator Mrs Kiliboni Ndou-Mbedzi led the proceedings.

Children drawn from local schools, police from the canine section, municipal police, traditional dance groups and poets added colour to the event through their intriguing performances.

In Plumtree, the celebration fever gripped the public in the entertainment starved border town.

Bulilima and Mangwe districts held two separate celebrations in their respective districts.

At Mangwe the celebrations were held at Valukhalo Secondary School in Empandeni while people in Bulilima gathered at Sikhathini High School in Tshankwa, about 12 kilometres out of Plumtree town.

In Matabeleland North proceedings started mid-morning at Somhlolo stadium with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Cain Mathema inspecting a guard of honour mounted by members of ZNA, ZRP and ZPCS.

After the inspection of the guard of honour, the uniformed force’s parade marched in slow and quick paces before the minister read the president’s speech.

Hundreds of people drawn from all the seven districts in the province braved the heat to follow the proceedings.

Cde Mathema finished reading the speech just before 1PM to mark the end of formal proceedings.

Entertainment was provided by a local Imbube group called Amakhwezi Amnyama while a former Tennyson Hlabangana pupil, Mpumelelo Nyoni, who scored 15 points last year presented an impressive poem about the new dispensation.

Mpumelelo will soon leave to study law in Russia after being adopted by Home Affairs and Culture Minister Cde Obert Mpofu.

In Masvingo, a capacity crowd thronged Mucheke Stadium for the main celebrations to mark 38 years of independence amid calls for people to remain united and peaceful. The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Senator Josiah Hungwe, inspected a guard of honour mounted by the uniformed forces before reading the President’s speech.

Meanwhile, our Harare Bureau reports that thousands of Zimbabweans thronged the National Sports Stadium yesterday as the country celebrated its 38th independence anniversary.

People started gathering at the giant 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium as early as 0600hrs and by 1000hrs, the venue was full to capacity.

The celebrations brought together Government Ministers, Zanu-PF senior officials, MDC-T officials led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, diplomats, service chiefs and ordinary Zimbabweans.

Official proceedings began with the arrival of dignitaries followed by singing of the National Anthem that coincided with a flypast by Airforce of Zimbabwe jets and helicopters.

President Mnangagwa then inspected a parade mounted by members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

This was followed by a march in slow and quick time as the Guard of Honour advanced in review order before torch bearers entered the stadium, and handed the torch to President Mnangagwa who then lit the Independence Flame.

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa released pigeons into the sky as a symbol of peace and love — a message that has defined the new dispensation.

Bishop Trevor Manhanga took to the podium to bless the proceedings and was followed by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, who paid tribute to diverse people who came for the event and then invited President Mnangagwa to give his keynote address.

Soon after President Mnangagwa’s address, people were treated to scintillating displays by the ZDF, the police and mass displays from school children.

In Mashonaland West, thousands of people gathered at Chinhoyi Stadium for the celebrations led by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamu.

He later read the President’s speech before the crowd was treated to combined displays by the security forces and drum majorettes from Nemakonde High school.

The celebrations were characterised by poetry, traditional dance groups and a football match later in the afternoon.

In the Midlands province, thousands thronged Gweru’s Mkoba stadium for the commemorations which were led by Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Owen Ncube.

Midlands Chimurenga Choir, choral groups and the Midlands State University Musicology Department’s Mbira Ensemble provided entertainment, belting scintillating tunes, which kept the crowd on their feet. The Airforce of Zimbabwe dance group also entertained the crowd with its scintillating performance before the number Two Squadron did a fly past during the singing of the national anthem, amid wild cheers from the crowd.

