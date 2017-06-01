Three die in weekend hit and run accidents

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THREE men died in separate hit and run road accidents that occurred over the weekend in Bulawayo and Mbembesi.

Two of the victims were hit in Bulawayo while the other was run over in Mbembesi area along Bulawayo-Harare Road.

Only one of the three victims has been identified while the other two are at Mpilo Central Hospital Mortuary.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the drivers to contact their nearest police station.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said one of the unidentified victims was about 20 years old.

“The man sustained serious head injuries which resulted in his death. The road accident occurred at around 6PM along Luveve Road, near Noczim Garage. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died upon admission.

“The motorist drove off after the accident. The deceased is an unknown male adult who was crossing Luveve Road due south,” he said.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information or might be missing their male relative aged approximately 20 to go and check with Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary or to approach Bulawayo Traffic West and be assisted in identifying the body.”

A witness who preferred anonymity and was travelling towards the city centre when the accident occurred said the vehicle missed another pedestrian before hitting the man.

She said the man was hit by a silver grey Honda Fit whose driver lost control, went out of the road and hit him.

“The driver was speeding. He could have been drunk. He just went out of the road, missed a woman who jumped out of the way before hitting the man who later died. The driver simply sped off without assisting the victim,” said the witness.

In the other incident which occurred along the Bulawayo-Harare Road, a man was also hit by an unidentified vehicle whose driver sped from the scene.

A police source said the man died at the scene and the body was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary and has not yet been identified.

“The accident occurred in Mbembesi area, along Bulawayo-Harare Road. The unknown driver fled from the scene leaving the injured pedestrian lying in a pool of blood and he died instantly from severe head injuries.”

@winnie_masara