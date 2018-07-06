Thrills expected at Chibuku traditional dance festival

Showbiz Correspondent

PHEKIWE Bar in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 12 suburb will be the place to be as the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional dance festival for the province is held tomorrow.

Groups are set to battle for the 1st prize purse of $500 and a ticket to represent the province at the national finals. The groups that will take second and third place will walk away with $300 and $150 each respectively.

Some of the groups that will participate in the competition are Jaiva Traditional Dance group, Sekunjalo MaAfrika, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, Bambanani Women’s Ensemble, Khaya Arts and Imvimbi Arts.

Trust Gumbo, provincial chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers’ Association, organisers of the event, said there were six groups that have confirmed with the other four finalising their confirmation.

“Everything is set for the day of the competition in Nkulumane 12 at Phekiwe Bar. Groups are raring to go although there are six out of 10. The other four are giving us names of the dancers who’ll be participating on the day. But by end of day Friday everyone will be registered,” said Gumbo.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is an annual dance fiesta that seeks to encourage the uptake of traditional dance as well as to improve the standards of traditional dancing in Zimbabwe.

The competition is organised by the ZNTDA along with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. Delta Beverages, through their Chibuku brand, fund the programme.

The Bulawayo provincial winner will join other provincial winners in the national finals to be held in Mutare on the 4th of August.