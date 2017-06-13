Time to get ‘Lost’

Showbiz Reporter

The much anticipated LOST Secret Bush Party roars to life today with event organiser releasing a long list of wheel spinners and musicians set to entertain fun lovers tonight.

Revellers will leave Bulawayo aboard a train tonight to an unknown location 40km outside the city. Tickets for the silver circle pegged at $25 have been sold out with Golden Circle and VIP costing $50 and $100 respectively still available.

On the line up will be DJs Barry Weber, Victor Bravo, Mzoe, Noma That Girl, Crazy Dee, Skyz Metro FM DJs Possenti, DJ Katt and DJ Zulu K.

Renowned tribal house trio, Djembe Monks will lead the list of musicians that also includes Mzoe7, TRP, Thabbz and Senko among others.

Ntando Ndlovu, one of the organisers of the bush party said all was set.

“There will be two trains that will take people to the party venue. The first will depart from the Bulawayo Train station at 6PM and the last at 9PM.

“On board, people will enjoy entertainment from the DJs who will provide the ultimate warm up for the main event – The Secret Bush Party,’ said Ndlovu

“A number of bonfires will be set up all over the secret location, plus wind breakers to shield away the mild winter.”

Ndlovu said beverages and eats will be sold at affordable prices.

“Our beverages range from $1 to $2.50 for lagers and also there’ll be whiskeys which will be at reasonable prices.

“Food stalls will be available to ensure revellers don’t starve out in the wild, with hot showers and different accommodation options available for those who may feel the need to sleep. These include on-board train sleepers and customised tents.”

After partying at the secret location, two trains will ferry people back to Bulawayo tomorrow, the first departing at 6AM and the second at 2PM.