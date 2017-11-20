Tipcee makes big solo break

Afrotainment’s first female gqom artist, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba (28), is happy with the reception she has been getting from music fans across Mzansi.

The former member of kwaito group Chaos said it is hard to believe that it took her 10 years to get a break in the music industry as a solo artist.

“To be honest, I cannot believe it’s me who is touring around the country, even outside Mzansi,” she told SunBuzz.

“I used to work with Afrotainment before, but decided to go back home earlier this year. I wrote the Amadada song for DJ Gukwa and that’s when I reunited with DJ Tira. He loved my work and decided to give me a break at Afrotainment.”

Tipcee is not new on the music scene.

She has worked with Big Nuz on Amaphela and with DJ Cndo on Udaddy Onemali.

“When we decided to part ways with other former members of Chaos, I decided to continue working with DJ Gukwa because we come from the same neighbourhood,” she said.

“Gukwa is one of the people who stuck with me and believed in me, and that is why, when he was given a chance to release his own work, he gave me a chance to write the song Amadada.” – DailySun