Title race hots up

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is no room for slacking in this weekend’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches involving championship-chasing teams who dropped points during the week if they are to keep their title hopes on track.

Only two points separate the top team Dynamos and fourth placed Chicken Inn, with second on the table Ngezi Platinum Stars and third FC Platinum tied on 52 points.

DeMbare are on 53 points after 26 games while Chicken Inn have amassed 51 points from the same number of games.

Out of the four title chasing teams, only Ngezi Platinum managed to collect maximum points during midweek matches as they beat ZPC Kariba 2-0.

Dynamos drew 1-1 against Shabanie Mine, with FC Platinum picking a point away at Yadah FC in a 0-0 match while Chicken Inn who were on top of the table dropped to fourth after losing 0-1 away to Caps United.

For Chicken Inn, it will be redemption time when they face struggling Highlanders in a Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields tomorrow.

To get their title hopes back on track, Chicken Inn have to beat Highlanders who were held to a 0-0 draw by a youthful Bantu Rovers who had the luxury of fielding 15-year-old Sibusiso Moyo, a Form Two student at Sizane High School.

Chicken Inn should brace for a tricky encounter as Bosso are likely to field the senior players like Rahman Kutsanzira, Honest Moyo, Simon Munawa, Tendai Ngulube, Allan Gahadzikwa and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who either came from the bench or missed the Rovers game.

Ngulube and Gahadzikwa came from the bench with Sibanda deputising Nedrick Madeya while Kutsanzira, Erick Mudzingwa, and Munawa did not make appearances against the teenage Rovers side.

Chicken Inn will welcome back skipper Moses Jackson who missed the Caps United match due to suspension and Soccer Star of the Year finalist contender Innocent Mucheneka who was ruled out from the Harare trip due to a knock.

Jackson scored the winner in the first leg heading in a last minute goal.

Meanwhile, the pick of the weekend is the FC Platinum-Caps United encounter to be played at Mandava this afternoon.

Since the start of the second half of the season, Caps United have taken scalp of championship chasing sides Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos and most recently Chicken Inn.

The defending champions will this afternoon be after FC Platinum.

At Baobab Stadium, Ngezi plays host to Tsholotsho FC who are bubbling with confidence following a 2-0 win against Bulawayo City.

Tomorrow, Dynamos are at home to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Caps United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Tsholotsho FC (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle United v Yadah FC (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve) — @ZililoR