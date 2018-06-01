TLC, Dru Hill and SWV billed for SA gig

Popular 90s American R&B stars TLC, Dru Hill and SWV will be staging a three-city music tour in South Africa in September.

As part of the Glen21 Entertainment festival, the music legends will perform in Johannesburg on September 1, before taking to Durban on September 2 and ending things off in Cape Town on September 4.

Tickets range from R490 to R1 500.

Grammy-winning girl group TLC consists of members Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas; after the death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in a car accident in 2002. TLC is renowned for its hit tracks Waterfalls and No Scrubs.

Dru Hill has dropped hits such as My Bed and Never Make a Promise, while its most famous member Mark ‘Sisqó’ Andrews went on to have a successful solo career.

Having sold over 25 millions records, New York-based trio SWV is known for their smashing songs Right Here/Human Nature, I’m So into You and You’re the One. – SundayWorld