Tobacco exports rake in $228m

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country has earned $228 million from 48,7 million kilogrammes of tobacco that have so far been exported to different countries across the world, latest data from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show.

The golden leaf has been exported at an average price of $4.69 a kg.

TIMB indicated that during the same time last year, the country exported 45 million kg valued $254 million at an average price of $5.62 a kg.

At present, the top five consumers of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe are China, Belgium, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Russia.

China, the largest consumer of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe has so far imported 13.8 million kg worth $114.5 million at an average price of $8,26 a kg.

On second spot is Belgium having so far imported 4,9 million kg valued $8 million at an average price of $1,63 a kg.

South Africa was on third spot having so far imported 3.7 million kg valued $7.8 million averaging $2.09 a kg while United Arab Emirates was on fourth position spending $16.6 million on 2.7 million kg with an average price of $2.43 a kg.

Russia was on fifth position spending $8.1 million on 2.7 million kg with an average price of $3.04 a kg.

TIMB also indicated that so far 48 countries world over were importing the golden leaf from Zimbabwe while during the same period last year 38 countries imported the tobacco.

Tobacco is one of the country’s major foreign currency earners that has since 2009 been pivotal in improving liquidity in the economy.

Following the adoption of a multi-currency system in February 2009, the economy has been characterised by tight liquidity.

Last year, Zimbabwe earned $933,6 million from 164,5 million kg of tobacco exported around the world.

Brazil, Jordan, Japan, United States of America, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, India and Canada were some of the countries that imported tobacco from Zimbabwe.

