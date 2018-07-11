Today’s SMS/ Whatsapp reader feedback

Chilly weather has descended upon us. A fact for us to wear warm clothing always especially for our little ones. It’s sad that the cold spell has killed a number of people countrywide. — Lovemore Kashawo, Harare

I am so disappointed that Zesa faults department no longer attends to faults at night. Tuesday and Wednesday night we lost power in Nketa 9 in Bulawayo and upon calling Zesa Faults we were advised that they no longer attend to faults at night. I wonder if they are trying to send some negative message during winter when people need to warm themselves up and need warm food and hot water for bathing. — Munyaradzi K, Nketa 9