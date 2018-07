We urge the government to intervene on the Nust DNA testing machine which has been down for almost three months. — MN, Bulawayo

As harmonised polls grip the nation, I say no to tearing or defacing of political campaign posters, banners etc. — Lovemore Kashawo, Harare

Chevrons and Friday the 13th. It is the beginning of their ODI against Pakistan on Friday, 13th July and it should not be a black day start as well! — Lovemore Kashawo

Harare.