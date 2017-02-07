Tokwe-Mukorsi 15MW hydro power plant project underway

Walter Mswazie recently in Chivi

WORK is underway to install a $20 million mini-hydro power plant producing 15MW at the recently completed Tokwe-Mukorsi Dam in Chivi District.

The project is expected to augment power generation in the country as well as attract investment in Masvingo province.

Major works at the $255 million dam project have been completed and last Friday workers were doing final touches on the plunge pool.

The contractor has already started working on the mini-hydro power plant while some workers were working on the project to bring electricity to the dam from the main grid.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) site engineer Mr Paul Dengu said major construction work at the dam was complete and that the contractor was left with minor touch ups which are expected to be finished by the end of this week.

Mr Dengu said the next phase will be the generation of electricity.

He said the amount of water in the dam (21,7 percent or 390 million cubic metres as of Thursday last week) was enough for the establishment of a mini-hydro power plant.

“We have finished all the major works at the dam and just waiting for the rains to fill the reservoirs.

“The next phase is the generation of electricity where a 15 megawatt hydro power plant will be established at an estimated cost of $20 million.

“Work is expected to start soon using the contractor’s equipment,” he said.

Apart from electricity, the dam has a capacity to irrigate 26 000 hectares of land which will see Masvingo being turned into a greenbelt.

The dam has a potential to create a number of business opportunities in tourism and hospitality industry, fisheries among other opportunities.

