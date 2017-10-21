Tongogara’s title pedigree under scrutiny

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

LOG leaders Tongogara’s title credentials will come under scrutiny when they face Chrome Stars tomorrow at Chrome Stadium in a Zifa Central Soccer League.

The chrome miners have been the league’s bogey side which has not shown respect to the league’s so called big teams.

Tongogara would need to be at their best and dig deep into their bag of tricks if they are to upstage their opponents who have made their homeground a fortress.

Kelvin Maphosa, the Tongogara gaffer conceded that it will be a tough match but expressed confidence of getting a result against the chrome miners.

“It’s going to be a tough match because Chrome Stars are a good side.

“We are putting everything into this match and winning matches of such magnitude will also boost our confidence as we play the remainder of our games,” said Maphosa.

His counterpart, Yoramu Ngwira said they are taking this match seriously and will not be doing their neighbours any favours.

“We are taking this game with the same level of seriousness like the other games. We want to at least win this game especially after our loss to Ivan Hoe last week.

“So this is a game to regroup and win this game so that we can finish the season in a respectable position,” he said.

Elsewhere, Whawha travel to Zvishavane for another tricky encounter with unpredictable FC Platinum Under 19.

The prisons and correctional services side need nothing short of victory to keep in the hunt for the sole promotional ticket into the premiership.

“Chekera Pasi” suffered a setback when the CSL disciplinary committee ruled against them and awarded the abandoned game against Makusha to the Shurugwi outfit on a 3 – 0 score line.

Whawha is three points adrift of Tongogara who have 64 points.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Blanket Mine vs ZPC Munyati (Blanket), Makusha vs Gwanda (Makusha), ZRP Gwanda vs Telone (Pelandaba), Ivan Hoe vs Telone (Amaveni,

Chrome Stars vs Tongogara (Chrome), Nichrut vs Border Strikers (Peak Mine), Kwekwe Stars vs Black Eagles (Mbizo), FC

Platinum U19 vs Whawha (Mandava), Silo United vs Vumbachikwe (Mbizo) —@lavuzigara1