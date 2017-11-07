Top 4 keep up pace

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE top four teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League won their respective games at the weekend, setting an exciting tone for the remaining three rounds of matches.

FC Platinum, who are tied on 63 points with leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, were the only top four side that posted a comfortable victory after hammering visiting ZPC Kariba 3-0 at Mandava Stadium.

Ngezi, Dynamos and Chicken Inn all won their weekend games with identical 1-0 margins respectively, collecting maximum points against Bantu Rovers, Chapungu and Tsholotsho.

It is the top teams’ ability to grind results that has made the season’s highpoint exciting.

All the coaches, Tonderai Ndiraya of Ngezi, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza, Lloyd Mutasa of Dynamos and Rahman Gumbo of Chicken Inn, have been singing from the same hymn book, emphasising mental strength as key to their remaining games.

The next two games for each team will be key in determining who among the four will remain the last man standing.

Only two, Gumbo and Mapeza, have tasted glory, with the former lifting the title when he was Highlanders’ coach at the turn of the millennium, while the latter led the now defunct Monomotapa to the 2008 championship.

Ndiraya, just like Mapeza, wants to become the first coach in the modern Premiership to lead an out of Harare and Bulawayo side to the title.

Pressure is also mounting on Mutasa to rekindle the glamour at Dynamos, while Gumbo is keen on leading the 2015 champions to their second title.

The title could be decided in the next two games and it all looks promising and healthy for Dynamos.

Ngezi’s next two matches are against Chicken Inn at home and then away to FC Platinum. These are both tricky in the sense that the three might disturb each other, while Dynamos make a quiet rise.

Chicken Inn are aware that a defeat against Ngezi will effectively end their title hopes, as they will be left trailing the leaders by seven points. Chicken Inn are on 59 points, four points behind Ngezi.

Ndiraya’s side also understands the importance of collecting maximum points against the Gamecocks.

“The championship is still in our hands and all we have to do is win our next matches. The next two games are difficult and at this stage what is critical is mental strength. We’re playing former champions (Chicken Inn) and a good FC Platinum side which requires us to raise our game. What I know is that my players are good whenever we face the big teams,” Ndiraya said.

Should Ngezi stumble against Chicken Inn and Dynamos completes a double over relegation threatened Bulawayo City on the same weekend, then DeMbare will take their tally to 64.

It’s unlikely that FC Platinum are going to drop points against relegated Tsholotsho in their next match. However, a tight game awaits FC Platinum on Match Day 33 when they host Ngezi.

Should they clear the Ngezi hurdle, Chicken Inn will face Chapungu on Match Day 33 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Dynamos.

DeMbare’s remaining games are against Bulawayo City (away), Bantu Rovers (away) and Chicken Inn (home).

Castle Lager Premiership top four table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum Stars 31 19 6 6 51 26 25 63

FC Platinum 31 17 12 2 35 14 21 63

Dynamos 31 18 7 6 49 24 25 61

Chicken Inn 31 18 5 8 32 19 13 59