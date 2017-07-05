Top Byo lawyer in suicide scare. . . Strange Facebook posts send family, friends into panic

Chronicle Reporter

THERE was widespread panic among relatives and friends of prominent Bulawayo lawyer Mr Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube yesterday following strange posts on his Facebook page, which appeared like suicide notes.

Mr Ncube’s Facebook page was inundated with messages from friends and colleagues pleading with him reconsider the decision “to kill himself.”

Mr Ncube is practicing with a leading city firm.

On Monday evening, the first post which attracted a frenzy of online appeals for Mr Ncube to disclose his whereabouts appeared on his Facebook wall.

On the post, there is an image of a vehicle’s speedometer with the needle on the 280km per hour mark.

It was accompanied by lyrics from US rap superstar Eminem’s track When I’m Gone.

“Death would look so easy if life wasn’t hard. Tried my best turns out it’s the worst. So much temptation to take the turn of the wheel and end all the pain, deceit and false mirages and go talk to my father again. Yet thoughts of my kids, my mom who poured so much in my life. It hesitates my resolve, confusion sets in.. will they forgive me, will they understand, will they brand me a coward, Will they brand me spineless… no man wants his kids to think that of them. What legacy do I leave them; the innocent souls should they suffer for my failings, will everyone band them children of a coward who couldn’t face his demons and failures? Do I owe them living in hell for them to have a figurehead to look forward to.

“Is a well planned life insurance policy enough I muse? These questions stay may hand but only for the time being. May the world forgive me for this? Love you all peace be with you (SIC).”

It was quickly followed by another which read: “And when I’m gone, just carry on, don’t mourn. Rejoice every time you hear the sound of my voice. Just know that I’m looking down on you smiling. And I didn’t feel a thing, So, baby, don’t feel no pain. Just smile back,” he posted on Monday evening.

The posts sent his Facebook followers, family members, friends and colleagues into a tailspin as they sought to reach out to the lawyer-cum socialite and prevent what they were cocksure was an imminent tragic incident.

Writing on Mr Ncube’s wall, Mr Tineyi Mukwewa posted:

“Guys would anyone please find Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube and talk to him all he needs now is people to talk to him physically. Wish I would be there bra. Bra Matshobana Ncube (Bulawayo lawyer) please find Mlweli and talk.”

Vezokuhle Nkomo posted: “Been trying his number as well and it’s not reachable”.

Another city lawyer Mr Lison Ncube also posted saying he hadn’t heard from him.

“I’ve tried all my best to contact this guy. His number is unreachable. Did anyone find this guy?”, he asked.

However, by last night the posts had been deleted from Mr Ncube’s Facebook account.

Later in the night, he finally answered a call from The Chronicle and said his account had been hacked.

“I’m equally disturbed by those messages. I was shocked when my parents and friends started begging me not to kill myself. Someone hacked my account,” said Mr Ncube.

He said he could never kill himself because he loved life more than anything.

“I could not access my account. However, I’ve resolved the matter and deleted the offending posts. I have reset my Facebook settings to prevent future hacks.

“I don’t know who did this and what they hoped to gain,” said Mr Ncube.