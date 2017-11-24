Top four clubs clash in John Landa Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE top four Southern Region Division One League clubs are ready to battle it out in the semi-finals of the second edition of the Liquor Hub John Nkomo Memorial Cup tournament to be played over the weekend.

League runners-up ZPC Hwange and Makomo are involved in a coalmining town derby set for tomorrow at the Colliery Stadium, while Premiership-bound Bulawayo Chiefs take on Bosso 90 at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Makomo and Bosso 90 finished third and fourth respectively.

Zifa Southern Region had to move the Chiefs-Bosso 90 clash from Saturday to Sunday because of the unavailability of Luveve Stadium tomorrow as the venue plays host to the PSL encounter between Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers.

The two matches are likely to draw appreciative crowds.

Brian Njobvu, the Makomo coach said: “This will be a tight game and being a derby, it is likely to be an interesting game. What we want to do is do well and progress to the next round.”

ZPC Hwange coach Njabulo Dube said his charges are ready for Makomo.

“Everyone is focused on the game. We want to make amends for getting out in the first round of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Invitational Cup by making it to the final,” Dube said.

Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda said their focus was on winning the game to book a final berth.

“We know we are playing the league champions, who have just lifted the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Cup. The boys are ready and raring to go,” said Sibanda.

Mbongeni Ndlovu, Thabo Lunga, Brian Jaravaza and Onwell Gombami will lead Bosso 90’s charge against Chiefs.

Chiefs have set their sights on a treble.

“We respect Bosso 90 and we are looking forward to the game. Hopefully we will make it to the final and get the treble,” said Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs’ coach.

The tournament is sponsored by Liquor Hub to the tune of $5 000. Winners of the cup will get $1 300, while the runners up will walk away with $600. The other two teams will each get $300.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Hwange v Makomo (Colliery)

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Bosso 90 (Luveve). — @ZililoR.