Top Zim designers for SAMW

Award-winning Zimbabwean fashion designers, Ara Kani and Kidd Hunta are this week showcasing at the South African Menswear Week (SAMW) Autumn/Winter collection that starts tomorrow in Cape Town.

The duo will be among 35 fashion designers from across the continent and will showcase their outstanding works. They will be joined by compatriot Gilmore Tee who is set to be an MC and voice over host at the fashion showcase.

According the SAMW website, Ara Kani and Kid Hunta will showcase this Saturday their creations on the ramp at a show called RENAISSANCE MAN #FASHIONTALKS at Cape Town City Hall.

According to Ara Kani founder Nkululeko Ncube this year’s collection will be addressing social issues, such as mental health.

“It is not only about having fancy clothes on the runway or in your studio, it’s now about the message your art and products carry. We can’t ignore the fact that we live in a society that has a lot of issues, our responsibility then as creatives, is to become the voice and use our art to communicate these messages to the world,” said Ncube.

Gilmore Tee who is also a Mandela Washington Fellow, a host for pan-African conversational show, Thatha Wena and the new radio host position with South Africa’s Cliff Central, said he was honoured to be chosen.

“It is such an honour to be in South Africa for the men’s wear week. I am looking forward to being the voice of the event for the next three days. I am also excited to share my knowledge through the workshops to be held during the fashion week,” said Gilmore Tee.

South African Menswear Week is Africa’s only stand-alone platform dedicated to the development and promotion of men’s wear.

Taking place twice a year in Cape Town, South Africa, SAMW aims to provide a world-class platform for men’s wear designers and brands to showcase their latest collections.

A series of shows over three days, only the best of men’s wear is invited to be on the schedule each session.

Designers from across the African continent, will be showcasing in their numbers at this year’s event, featuring Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa and even a guest designer from the USA, among many.