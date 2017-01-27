Tortured to Death over woman

Chronicle Reporters

A MAN from Bulawayo who went missing last Friday but was later found with severe injuries and burns all over the body in his rented room in Barham Green suburb following a savage attack linked to a woman, died before he could name his attackers.

Mr Mthokozisi Sibanda (32), an employee at a city company, did not report for duty last Friday and on Monday, only to be found in his room with severe injuries and burns all over his body.

Mr Sibanda was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday and died on Tuesday night.

There was no sign of fire in his room, but his friend yesterday told The Chronicle that when they found him naked in his room, Sibanda appeared scared and mumbled that some people had attacked him over a girl, but did not disclose who they were.

Mr Sibanda’s aunt only identified as Mrs Dube said they could not immediately say what happened to Mr Sibanda, but were praying for his attackers’ arrest.

“When he didn’t report for duty on Friday and Monday morning, his colleagues went to check on him at his house where he was renting.

“Upon arrival they found Sibanda lying naked on the floor. He was heavily bruised, looking more like he was burnt all over his body. His skin was peeling off,” she said.

Mrs Dube said as a family they couldn’t immediately say what happened except that they were at a loss.

“He was found burnt in his room but there was no sign of fire or even cables indicating that there had been an electrical fault. We have taken the body for post-mortem. Our prayer is that whoever did this must be caught like the Masiyephambili cyclist murderers,” she said.

Mr Sibanda’s friend who spoke on condition of anonymity said he refused to disclose who had attacked him.

“He mumbled that someone had done that to him over some girl. He seemed scared to disclose the name of whoever had attacked him,” said the friend.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said he had not yet received the report.