Tottenham Hotspur eye teenage Zim startlet

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

A FIERCE scramble involving some of the top clubs in the England Premiership, led by Tottenham Hotspur, has erupted as they battle for the signature of Zimbabwe teenage football wonder kid Kundai Benyu.

The 19-year-old prodigy has been making the headlines this week in the British press with Daily Mail strongly linking him to Spurs while Scottish champions Celtic are also fighting to get him.

Benyu, who was born in London to Zimbabwean parents, is being chased by Aston Villa and West Ham.

The football prodigy is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. He has been on the books of Championship side Ipswich Town but he is set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Benyu, who can play as a playmaker or box-to-box midfielder, has convinced scouts that he could be the next big thing in the game.

He was sent out on loan to National League side Aldershot in December after a fall-out with the Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy.

The teenage midfielder was always touted for a big future after he broke into Ipswich’s first team squad as a 16-year-old.

Scouts have been hovering over the starlet after he distinguished himself at Aldershot when he helped the club push for a place in the National League play-offs, scoring five goals and two assists in the process.

According to the reports, Tottenham are the front-runners in the race for his signature.

There is a strong contingent of Zimbabwe players in England who include Tendayi Darikwa, Macauley Bonne, Tristan Nydam, Tinashe Chakwana, Jonathan Fusco, Admiral Muskwe and Brendan Galloway.