Tough road ahead for Green Machine: Zvirekwi

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

CAPS United skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi has warned his troops against being carried away by their victory in the Caf Champions League over Algerian giants USM Alger this week.

The Green Machine refused to be weighed down by the underdog tag to beat the 2015 Champions League finalists 2-1 courtesy of a double from impressive midfielder Ronald Chitiyo at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The win put Makepekepe back in the picture after they had lost their opening match 2-0 to group leaders Zamalek in Egypt two weeks ago.

The Green Machine have now powered their way back into second position on the four-team log standings, thanks to a better head-to-head record against the Algerians who are also on three points.

“Obviously this result has given us a stepping stone to build on considering the remaining matches of the group. I think we still need to work hard a lot and there is still a long way to go,” said Zvirekwi.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was also pleased with the performance of his team.

“The application by the boys in terms of all key facets of the game was good. Physically they acquitted themselves well, technically, tactically and mentally they were there. So I think that played a huge part in the win,” said Chitembwe.

Pacesetters Zamalek were not able to extend their lead at the top after they were involved in a goalless draw against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in the other group match.

The five-time African champions now have four points in the bag while CAPS United are second with three.

USM Alger also have three points courtesy of their 3-0 win over Ahli Tripoli in their opening match.

Makepekepe, who were the unseeded team in the group, will host the Libyans at the National Sports Stadium next Friday afternoon and will again be hoping to maximise on home advantage.

They will then travel to North Africa for the return fixture against the Libyans in Tunisia during the midweek of June 20-21.

Ahli play their home matches in Tunisia because of the security concerns in Libya.

CAPS United will return home to host group favourites Zamalek and then round off their campaign with an away in Algiers against USM Alger.

The Green Machine currently have a backlog of four matches on the domestic front and return to the Castle Lager Premiership duties with a tricky test against Triangle at Gibbo tomorrow.

Chitembwe will only pray that injuries will not wreck his plans with the skipper Zvirekwi already in fragile state after aggravating a hamstring injury.

The Zimbabwe international could not last the distance on Wednesday.

Gritty midfielder Devon Chafa was also injured in the match.

However, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro, who once had a stint with Makepekepe, yesterday said the Harare giants should brace for a tough encounter.

The Lowveld side are coming from a 3-0 thumping at the hands of newboys Yadah Stars.

“Remember when I left CAPS United I wasn’t sacked. I just felt that the environment wasn’t conducive for me to continue. A loss was not treated as a loss, it was always attributed to me being a former Dynamos player.

“But that is now water under the bridge. We know they are the champions of Zimbabwe but there will be no respect of that on the field of play. We lost our last game and we have to bounce back. So we are bracing up for the challenge.

“I am sure you know we haven’t been winning at home but our last game at Gibbo ended in victory. So it gives us confidence.

“In fact, I don’t expect anything new from CAPS United because I have worked with more than half of the players in that team. So the team that applies itself well on the day stands a good chance to win this match,” said Mangwiro.

However the pair of Ralph Kawondera and Rodwell Mhlanga was expected to take a fitness test yesterday after picking up ankle knocks in the last match against Yadah.