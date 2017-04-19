Tout jailed 6yrs for stabbing friend over passengers

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A COMMUTER omnibus tout from Bulawayo who stabbed his friend three times with an okapi knife in a fight over passengers has been sentenced to six years in prison.

William Hondo (29) from Old Magwegwe suburb stabbed Mr Phathisani Ncube (24) of Gwabalanda suburb in the chest and on the forehead when they were at Mac’s garage along Leopold Takawira Avenue.

Hondo appeared before magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

“Your Worship, l was drunk and l was arguing with my friend who was carrying a knobkerrie. He tried to hit me with it and l ended up stabbing him by mistake,” said Hondo.

Mr Mabeza sentenced Hondo to six years in jail but suspended two years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

“You will serve an effective four years in prison. In sentencing you, I considered that you are a first offender but violence is not the solution when people are arguing,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Jeremiah Mutsindikwa said on November 7 last year at around 6PM, Hondo and Mr Ncube were looking for customers at the garage.

“An argument arose between the two. The accused drew an okapi from his pocket and stabbed the complainant in the chest and twice on the forehead. The complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

