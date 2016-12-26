Town trip leads to wife assault

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo`s Mzilikazi suburb hit his wife with a brick on the head and stabbed her on the neck with a knife, a court heard yesterday.

Ganzani Mbewe (19) hit and stabbed his wife Ms Merrylin Mundoza (17) because she went to meet her sister in town without his permission. Ms Mundoza sustained injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

The court heard that on Thursday Mbewe tried to stab police officers who had come to arrest him for the assault.

Ms Mundoza once withdrew a case against her husband after he assaulted her.

Mbewe appeared before Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a physical abuse charge.

He pleaded guilty and Mr Tashaya remanded him in custody to December 28.

“I didn’t want to hit her with a brick, I was aiming at her sister and unfortunately she got involved in the crossfire. Her sister slapped me and I got frustrated and that is the reason why I started a fight,” said Mbewe.

Prosecuting Mr Best Hwete said on December 5 at around 3PM Ganzani and his wife had a misunderstanding after she went to her sister`s workplace in town.

Mr Hwete said Mbewe took their 11-month-old baby and went to his parents’ house.

The court heard that when Ms Mundoza and her aunt followed Mbewe at around 6PM to collect the minor, he became violent.

“The accused became violent. He took a brick and struck the complainant on the forehead and stabbed her once on the neck and on the palm,” said Mr Hwete.

— @cynthiamthembo1