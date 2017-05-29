Toy gun wielding robber jailed 15 yrs

Wynne Zanamwe Midlands Reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru who robbed a receptionist of two cellphones worth $100 after threatening to shoot him with a toy gun, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Andrew Goboza of number 2587 Ascot Infill, Gweru, was convicted on his own plea by regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment but will serve an effective 12 years after three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, the magistrate said the court had taken into account that the accused person pleaded guilty and therefore did not waste the court’s time.

He said also in the accused’s favour was that he was a first offender.

Mr Nemadire however said cases of robbery were on the increase and as such deterrent sentences were called for.

Goboza told the court that he picked the butt of a gun in April at a scrap yard where he scavenges for metal objects and used it to make the toy gun which he said looked like a real gun.

He then used the toy gun to threaten the complainant during the robbery last Wednesday.

“My landlord was threatening to evict me for failing to pay rent so I decided to rob the complainant of his cellphones so that I could sell them to raise money,” said Goboza.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said last Wednesday at around 1AM, Goboza robbed Innocent Moyo (38) using a toy gun.

“The accused person proceeded to a lodge in Gweru and approached the complainant who was at the reception purporting to be a genuine guest who wanted to book a room for the night.

“Suddenly the accused person produced what looked like a gun from his jacket and pointed it at the complainant threatening to shoot him before he forcibly took a Samsung Galaxy cellphone and a Nokia which were on top of the table,” said Mr Mavhiza.

“After robbing the complainant the accused person ran down the steps while the complainant chased after him.”

He said that Moyo was assisted by a passer-by to apprehend Goboza.

The court heard that Goboza was taken to Gweru Central Police Station.

The toy gun and the two cellphones worth $100 were recovered. — @wynnezane.