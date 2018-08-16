Traders’ business volumes increase. . . Border posts systems upgrade hailed

THE Government has been commended for upgrading clearance systems at border posts across the country a move that is already benefiting local and regional traders.

According to ZBCtv, the Zimbabwe Network of Customs Experts noted in its latest report that the upgrading of clearance systems at border posts which started in June has eased long processes of trading documentation.

The Zimbabwe Network of Customs Experts chairman Mr Elisha Tshuma was quoted as saying as opposed to technical challenges that were costing the State millions in potential revenue with business also losing viable opportunities, the upgrading of clearance systems has so far increased the volume of business for local and regional traders.

“We are at a system or stage where everything is just moving according to the relevant steps and we anticipate a lot from that aspect,” he said.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu was also quoted as saying the upgrading of clearance systems has seen companies that were importing capital equipment for local production managing to get the relevant machinery on time.

“It is something that has some positive effects and we anticipate a lot to happen in key productive sectors of the economy,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s border posts have in the past few years been experiencing technical challenges due to clearance system failures at major entry points.

Last month, President Mnangagwa commissioned the $241 million upgrading and modernisation project at Beitbridge Border Post that will see its transformation into a robust, efficient economic enabler of trade, commerce and tourism.

It has been noted that due to its strategic location, the entry point opens up the country to the rest of the world as one of the busiest inland ports in Sub Saharan Africa and a strategic entry into the north-south corridor.

The upgrading and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post along with similar projects throughout the country reflects Government’s resolve to modernise infrastructure towards the achievement of a middle-income economy by 2030. — ZBCtv/Business Chronicle