Trevor Dongo dates strippers

SOULFUL R&B musician Trevor Dongo takes his soothing voice for a one nightstand with strippers at Private Lounge in Bulawayo this Friday, at the request of the dancers.

Dongo will be supported by the Abra Bunnies, Sexy Vixens and resident DJs Delroy and Galaz.

During the show, free Trevor Dongo inscribed T-shirts and CDs will be given away.

Private Lounge manager Gloria Tshabalala said the dancers had been clamouring for Trevor D, as Dongo is known, for a long time.

“The dancers sometimes use Trevor D’s music during performances. They like Trevor D because they say he makes them feel good when they’re on stage.

“So they requested us to host him and we agreed,” said Tshabalala.

She said bringing Trevor D was actually one of their many ways of livening up the already vibrant entertainment at the joint.

“What our dancers like will trickle down to what our patrons like. So a night with Trevor D will be one to remember for our dancers and patrons. This is to further up the levels of entertainment.”

Those who will attend the event will also sample some songs off Trevor D’s forthcoming album that is due for release next month.