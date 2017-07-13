Triangle fire injured player

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE United have terminated the contract of injured defender Tonisani Sibelo claiming he failed to meet his contractual obligation of featuring in 50 percent of the club’s matches.

Sibelo suffered a knee injury during a match against ZPC which was won by Triangle 1-0.

Triangle wrote to Sibelo informing him of the termination of his two-year contract on the basis that he failed to feature in 50 percent of the team’s matches this season, an allegation vehemently denied by the player, who also refuted claims his contract had the 50 percent clause.

The 29-year-old former Hwange defender started in five matches for the Tawurayi Mangwiro-coached side and was on the bench in four games before picking up a slight injury that saw him missing a couple of games.

Sibelo who at one time was in crutches, returned to the squad on June 25 and the club terminated his contract five days later.

Triangle United chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze pleaded ignorance when contacted for comment yesterday before demanding that Chronicle Sport reveal who leaked the information.

In the termination letter, which is in the possession of Chronicle Sport, signed by Triangle United secretary-general Abraham Chinemaringa, the club said Sibelo would only be paid his July salary, with no mention of his compensation for the remaining months of the contract.

“I write to advise you that your contract with Triangle United Football Club has been terminated with effect from the 1st July 2017. The contract is being terminated in terms of section 12 of your contract of employment following your failure to feature in 50 percent of the games played so far this season.

“Your technical team has already communicated the above position to you and in terms of your contract, one month salary for July 2017 as notice pay in terms of Section 23 of your contract of employment will be paid to you.

“Please note that the club does not owe you anything as it has paid all its dues since the commencement of the contract, including your signing on fees for the season, which were paid in full in May 2017,” reads the termination letter.

The player has also been asked to vacate the club’s accommodation by the end of this month.

Sibelo said he had since engaged the services of the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe who have asked for a copy of his contract before engaging Triangle United.