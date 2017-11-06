Triangle stun Harare City

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 2 – 1 Harare City

TRIANGLE collected three crucial points as they edge closer to survival after edging Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

It was a much-needed victory for the home side who have been blowing hot and cold this season and a defeat yesterday might have seen them dropping below their rivals on the log table.

The win, however, eased Triangle’s relegation worries and condemned Harare City to murky waters of relegation with only three matches to go this season.

Triangle collected the maximum points through a goal from substitute Efinos Kamunda while Harare City midfielder Martin Vengesai scored own goal in the 30th minute as he tried to clear Russel Madamombe’s goal bound effort direct from a corner with the keeper already a beaten man.

The home side started the match in overdrive after they had an increase of 33.4% in winning bonuses for the remaining matches and they threatened to score in the 19th minute through captain Nhamo Lameck whose shot went just over the bar from 20 yards out.

Harare City goalminder Tatenda Munditi was called into action in the 30th minute as he brilliantly tipped over Donald Dzvinyai well taken shot but the danger was not over as Triangle capitalised from the resultant corner with veteran midfielder Vengesai scoring an own goal to give the home side a well deserved lead.

City, however, refused to be cowed into submission as they equalised eight minutes later through Peace Tshuma who was sent through by former national Under-23 player Marlvin Gaki in his second return to Gibbo after switching sides two years ago.

Ralph Kawondera had a bad day in the office as his glut of missed chances almost backfired for the home side. He was first sent clear by Madamombe when it was far much difficult to miss than to score but the midfielder chose the latter in the 34th minute.

Kawondera again looked in disbelief when his header on the cusp of halftime missed the target with few inches with Munditi a beaten man after a routine cross from Dzvinyai.

Triangle started the second half a more determined side creating a glut of chances with man-of-the-match Tendai Huwa outstanding with his industry in the middle of the park but they, however, failed to score.

It looked like we were heading for a draw but Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro had other ideas as he brought in Kamunda for Courage Denias in the 69th minute.

Kamunda then scored with his first touch of the game as he turned Madamombe’s corner into the back of the net much to the joy of the home side.

“Pure Sugar, Pure Sweetness is our motto. After a very lengthy period without a win we finally came good against a very determined Harare City side.

“With his first touch Kamunda gives us a goal which has given us all three points that’s why I am talking about how sweet the win is for us,” said Mangwiro.

Despite the loss Harare City head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube believes they are still well placed to survive the relegation dog fight.

“We played very well, unfortunately we couldn’t convert our chances. We are going back to the drawing board, we are still there, 99% we are still there and we will fight to the end. A win in our next game will bring the much-needed confidence but I know that we are still in,” said Ncube.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, D. Dzinyai, N. Meson, K. Chingwida, G. Zhokinyi, R. Kawondera, T. Huwa, B. Juwayeyi (E. Mawuna 60th min), C. Denias (E. Kamunda 69th min), R. Madamombe, L. Nhamo (T. Rukanda 92nd min).

Harare City: T. Munditi, T. Samanja, J. Tigere, M. Vengesai, P. Chuma, R. Uchena, E. Madhananga, H. Chapusha, T. Chimwemwe, M. Gaki (J. Chipangura 79th min), W. Muvirimi.