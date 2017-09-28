Triangle’s away woes continue

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

How Mine 2-1 Triangle United

THE Premier Soccer League was yesterday caught offside once again when billboards of a rival broadcasting company were still flying at Luveve Stadium during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

The PSL marketing team somehow forgot to remove KweseTV banners from the stadium. Kwese TV had the broadcasting rights for the Cosafa Women’s Championship that ended on Sunday. SuperSport has broadcasting rights for the local Premiership.

The Kwese TV billboards were only removed after How Mine chairman Mark Andrews was approached and he then ordered the groundsmen to remove the banners five minutes into the match.

It was How Mine, who started the match eager to find an early opener with some intelligent build-ups engineered mainly by Tsepo Ranthokoane from the right, Timothy January and Milton Ncube.

It was therefore not a surprise when they surged ahead in the 24th minute through Peter Rio Moyo’s shot from inside the box after a brilliant exchange of passes. But to their credit, the visitors kept their shape, with skipper Lameck Nhamo being a handful for the How Mine defence.

Nhamo levelled matters in the 27th minute with a stinger after his How Mine counterpart Makundika Sakala failed to clear a loose ball on the penalty box arc and he reacted quickly to release a stinger that gave keeper Donovan Bernard no chance.

Bernard, who had seen little action for the better part of the season as Munyaradzi Diya was preferred, was left standing akimbo.

In the second half How Mine continued probing forward and in one of their raids, Moyo rifled a volley inside the box after a miscue by forward Kuda Musharu.

“It’s good to have a midfielder who can score a brace for you and even though he was really not in the game, he managed to give us those important goals,” said How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu of Moyo after the match.

In a bid to put the match to bed, the gold miners dropped Ncube into defence and also to contain the stocky Nhamo, a move which paid dividends.

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult game. I think we were exhausted from the Chibuku Super Cup game, Bantu Rovers were so resistant. We haven’t done so well in the second half, managing to pick up points from Bantu Rovers only while the rest of the points have come from draws, but for us to bounce back with a victory today, it’s a plus. We managed to get easy goals, but I am a bit worried how we defended and how we conceded that goal,” said Kaindu.

Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro bemoaned their poor away form, which has been the case for the better part of this season.

“Our woes continue away from home. I thought we had rectified them, but the two goals that we conceded could have been avoided. We don’t want to despair, we are left with eight games and if we can win something, especially away from home, then the better for us,” said Mangwiro.

Triangle finished with 10 men after Derwin Phiri was shown a second yellow card by Hwange referee Makha Magare.

Teams

How Mine: Donovan Bernard, Marvelous Mukumba, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Frank Makarati, Makundika Sakala. Thembani Masuku(Pasca Manhanga 58th min) Tinashe Makanda, Milton Ncube, Kuda Mushure, Peter Moyo, Timothy January (Toto Banda 75th min)

Unused Subs: Stephen Nyambabvu, Brighton Banda, Adolf Muganyi, Kudakwashe Muronza, Munyaradzi Diya

Triangle United: Criss Mverechena, Derwin Phiri, Ralph Kawondera, Misheck Ngwenya (Courage Denias 60th min), Kudzai Chigwida, Tendai Huwa (James Chivasa 71st min), Russell Madamombe, Bekimpilo Short, Lameck Nhamo, Efinos Kamunda (Eriko Phiri 80th min)

Unused Subs: Tarisai Rukanda, Dzingai Chirambamurivo, Emmaculate Mawuna, Tapiwa Chilenga

Officials

Referee: Makha Magare

First assistant: Mlungisi Mathuthu

Second assistant: Ngqabutho Dlamini

Fourth official: Hardly Ndazi

Match Commissioner: Edson Nkau