Tribalism rocks opposition parties

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

TRIBAL politics has rocked opposition parties’ attempt to form a coalition for the 2018 elections with MDC-T national executive member Mr Eddie Cross blaming what he said was an expectation by “Ndebeles” and “Kalangas” to get special treatment.

In an article posted on his website on September 24 titled “Are our Tribal Roots still relevant?” and republished on September 27 by NewZimbabwe.com titled “Reflections on Tribalism in Zimbabwe,” Mr Cross said the Ndebele/Kalanga push for special treatment was being seen in the MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu yesterday said Mr Cross was expressing his personal views and not those of the party.

“I have read that article and I must say Mr Cross doesn’t speak on behalf of the party. Those are his personal views and don’t reflect the party’s views, I am the MDC spokesperson charged with communicating the party’s issues,” he said.

However, insiders within the MDC-T said the article by Mr Cross seemed to be directed at one of the party’s vice presidents Ms Thokozani Khupe, national chairperson Mr Lovemore Moyo and national organising secretary Mr Abednicho Bhebhe.

The three broke ranks with their boss, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai over the formation of an opposition coalition under the banner of the MDC Alliance, protesting proposals to allow other parties to contest in areas like Bulawayo where they feel the MDC-T has previously dominated.

The PDP split last week after a grouping led by the party’s secretary general Dr Gorden Moyo “fired” their leader Mr Tendai Biti and other senior leaders in an explosion of simmering tension over forming a coalition with MDC-T.

The Dr Moyo group had, prior to announcing Mr Biti’s sacking, entered into a coalition with the National People’s Party led by former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru.

As a counter, the Mr Biti led group also fired Dr Moyo and Mrs Lucia Matibenga for plotting their ouster.

In his article, Mr Cross said the MDC was formed around the interests of all “marginalised” ethnic groups but the party has always been rocked by what he called Ndebele interests.

“It has not been an easy road to walk, Ndebele interests always wanted special recognition and representation and the influence of tribal affiliation is found in all areas of the country, Chipinge with the Ndau for example.

“Now suddenly the spectre of Ndebele Nationalism is raising its head again – a new “King” has been sworn in (the first in a 100 years), a new alliance is proposed between various Ndebele and Zulu dominated groups. Ndebele leaders in both Tendai Biti’s Party and the MDC T are demanding special treatment and threatening to coalesce around a new separatist Ndebele/Kalanga leadership,” wrote Mr Cross.

“This is very dangerous and retrogressive and I hope the MDC Alliance will reject this initiative and maintain its historical stance; devolved power and control within a unitary State is the only way forward. Anything else can only take us backward.”

Dr Moyo yesterday described Mr Cross’ article as an unfortunate one and an insult to the people.

He said they want a coalition based on principle and built around consent and consultation.

“I don’t see any tribalism there. I don’t understand that when we demand principle and values, we are then labelled as tribalistic,” said Dr Moyo.

“It can only come from people who are suffering from a poverty of ideas and kwashiorkor of intellectualism. It defeats the mind that when someone from Matabeleland refuses to agree with something on the grounds of principle, they are then labelled tribalists.

“We as PDP are not part of the MDC Alliance and it’s not an ethno political position but a principled position.”