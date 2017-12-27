Despite being in and out of hospital this year‚ those close to Robbie Malinga said his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

Details around the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear‚ but it has been confirmed that he was at his home when he “suddenly” died.

“He has been sick and we’ve had to counter so many false death messages about him‚ but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better‚“ said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj.

Born in Meadowlands, Soweto, Malinga caught the eye of kwaito fans at a very young age and released his first hit in 1998 called Insimbi. The award-winning producer went on to study music at a college in Johannesburg.

Almost two months before his death, Malinga revealed to his fans that he was diagnosed with anaemia last December due to liver complications.

In November this year, he celebrated his birthday in style as well as his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife in Paris, France a few weeks ago. He explained that after being diagnosed with anaemia‚ he was afraid of dying‚ but thought of his children and young wife.

“I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well‚ she’s still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I’m a strong person‚ I am a believer‚“ he told Sowetan.

He had also assured fans he was in good shape and was fully booked until 2019.

Sewraj concurred saying: “He was sick but he had just been on holiday and was rested. He was performing again and had many gigs lined up‚“ added Sewraj.

The musician‚ known for his hit songs Sobabili‚ Mthanda and Baby Please in November released a self-titled album.

Meanwhile, tributes and memories are being shared on social media of the afro-pop producer who is being remembered as a kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa said he was heartbroken by Malinga’s death.

Wrote SA’s minister of police, Fikile Mbalula: “We’ll never forget u Robstar. You’ll be remembered as one among the greatest producer, composer and music vocalist par excellence in Mzansi.”

The musician leaves behind his wife and children. – Sowetan