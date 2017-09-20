Trio ‘stabs’ friend to death in missing cap row

September 19, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Murder suspects Image Ndlovu and Pretorius Ndlovu

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent
THREE Bulilima men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing their 18-year-old friend to death with a knife in a dispute over a missing cap.

Image Ndlovu (22), Pretorius Ndlovu (28) and Proud Ncube (26) all of Mbembenene Village ganged up against Pardon Mvundla and they assaulted him.

Mvundla was also stabbed with a knife once in the chest resulting in his death.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the murder which occurred on Sunday at Khame Business Centre.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Khame Business Centre which falls under Madlambuzi policing area. I’m yet to receive a full report on the incident,” he said.

The village head of the area, Mr Dumo Moyo said the four men were drinking at a supermarket at Khame Business Centre at around 2AM when the trio started accusing Mvundla of stealing a cap which belonged to one of them.

“There was a band which was performing at Khame Business Centre on Sunday and the four men were part of the audience. They were also drinking beer and the trio turned on Mvundla and accused him of taking their cap and giving it to his friend.

“A fight broke out between them and the trio ganged up against Mvundla and started assaulting him. Image stabbed Mvundla once in the chest with a knife before people could intervene to stop the fight. Mvundla was rushed to Lady Bering Hospital in Ndolwane area where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the three men fled from the scene after committing the offence but villagers pursued them and apprehended them.

The suspects were taken to Madlambuzi Police Station.

He said the incident had left villagers shocked.

“It’s alarming that a person was killed over a missing cap, which is a small matter. Youths and teenagers also have a tendency of misbehaving when they get drunk leading to such tragedies.

“It’s important for people to act responsibly when drinking and to solve disputes amicably,” he said.

@DubeMatutu
  • Dlomo

    how can they kill somebody for a cap

    • BRAVO

      hahahaha they did

    • Teacher Fainos

      How? Well, they can use a knife. Its writen they used a knife. Stuck it into the chest. Read again. Its in there.

      • Josephat Bhurugwa

        probably an Okapi knife!

  • Xamu

    Looks like people in the South really love their Pantsula caps!

    • Sonde’s Father

      Stick to what you know best. Stick to puffing and ranting; Hug a tree. Find a corner and sit down. Sob or wail. Who cares. But just leave the North – South territory alone. Thats my son Sonde and Tonde’s play ground.

      • Tonde

        That is telling him Mr Sonde. He is a very forward person.

        • Tonde’s Son

          That’s right dad! I support Uncle Sonde’s Father on this!

    • Gwababa

      So what. There are others that prefer Parrafini Hats.

  • musa

    ikepesi? ukufela ikepesi? eish abafana bamakepesi laba!

  • Madzibaba Bhawureni

    Ikepesi kodwa ‘

  • Rev Cannan Thomas

    What is this world turning into God help Zimbabwe

  • Kalanga Fidelity

