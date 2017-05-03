Triple homicicide charge for fatal crash cop

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A POLICE officer who allegedly overtook another vehicle at a blind rise resulting in a head-on collision that killed the chief executive officer of Redcliff-based company, Steelmakers, Mr Alexander Johnson and two others has appeared in court facing three counts of culpable homicide.

Constable Privilege Fundira (31) of Number 1 Mugabe Way in Newton suburb, Kwekwe who was driving without a driver’s licence, allegedly caused the death of Mr Johnson, his wife Achamma and their driver Mr Sherman Majuru last year.

Fundira who appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Livard Philemon, pleaded not guilty to all the counts and was remanded in custody to May 5.

Fundira produced a photocopy of a licence he claimed to have obtained from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

However, Mr Philemon said the licence appeared to be fake.

Prosecuting, Ms Yeukai Mugumba said on May 18 last year, Fundira was driving a Mercedes Benz along the Harare-Kwekwe road towards Kwekwe without a driver’s licence.

“On the same date, Mr Sherman Majuru, the driver of Mr Johnson’s vehicle was driving a Mercedes Benz on the same road going the opposite direction with Mr and Mrs Johnson on board,” she said.

Ms Mugumba said on approaching the 196 km peg, near Sable Chemicals Company near Kwekwe, Fundira overtook a vehicle that was in front of him resulting in a head on collision with Mr Johnson’s vehicle.

Mr Johnson and his wife died on the spot while Mr Majuru died on admission to Kwekwe District Hospital,” she said.

The court heard that Fundira and two other passengers were seriously injured and were taken to Kwekwe District Hospital where they were admitted and later discharged.

“The driver was negligent as he was travelling at an excessive speed under the circumstances and even went on to overtake on double continuous lines. Fundira failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident or collision seemed imminent and failed to keep the motor vehicle under proper control,” said Ms Mugumba.

