Tripoli pleased with Caps courtesy

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

LIBYAN giants Al Ahli Tripoli say they have enjoyed the hospitality extended to them by Caps United but it’s now time for a battle royale and they are confident they will spring a big surprise in this Caf Champions League Group B showdown at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The match starts at 3pm.

The North Africans arrived in Harare on Tuesday afternoon and, coming from a country reeling from political unrest, the tranquility of the capital has been a refreshing shift from the challenges they face at home.

The Libyans are also observing their Ramadan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Al Ahli Tripoli team manager Hussein Mahmoud saluted Caps United for their hospitality.

The two clubs signed an agreement to cater for each other’s accommodation and food expenses during either side’s tour of duty in this tournament.

And the hosts booked their visitors in a five-star hotel.

Al Ahli Tripoli are hosting their home matches in the neighbouring country due to volatile political situation in Tripoli.

“Thanks to Caps United club for receiving us well and everything is okay. The accommodation, everything is nice and very good. We hope when they come to Tunisia we will do the same,’’ said Mahmoud.

“I hope tomorrow (today) we will have a good game. I think we are prepared enough for this game. We trained for two weeks before we came here. But I hope tomorrow (today) we will have a good game.

“As you know there are problems in our country. Caf have banned us and we cannot play at our home. We have played two games outside and Caps United are coming to Tunisia.

“But what can we do? This is football, I hope our problems will end soon and we play at home again.’’

Mahmoud still believes the group was wide open.

“Any team has a chance to progress. We want to go far in this tournament, the same as Caps United, Zamalek and USM Alger.

“But the lucky teams with good players will progress,” said Hussein.

The Libyan champions are optimistic they will find a winning formula this afternoon.

And Caps United, who have injury concerns, know they cannot afford to relax.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday, the club’s assistant coach Fungai “Tostao” Kwashi said they were fully aware of the capabilities of their opponents.

“Tripoli are a good side, very compact, yes, they might have lost the first game but they put up a good show against Zamalek. We must give them due respect,’’ said Kwashi.

“We know tomorrow it is going to be another fierce battle, we are looking forward to it and we are up for it.’’

The team has been reeling from injuries but received a boost yesterday with goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda and Jorum Muchambo joining the rest of the players in training.

The duo didn’t train on Wednesday but appear to be recovering well.

They have since been drafted into the final squad which went into camp last night.

However, defender Dennis Dauda has been ruled out while Valentine Musarurwa is also lilkely to be unavailable.

Tafadzwa Rusike and Hardlife Zvirekwi have also been included in the final squad.

“Yes, we might have setbacks but it is also an opportunity for someone to shine and come to the party for the team. Dauda is definitely ruled out. Hope in the coming weeks he would be back,” he said.

Kwashi also urged supporters and football followers to come and rally in their corner.

The champions are expecting a bigger crowd than the one which came to watch last week’s match against the Algerian side USM Alger.

“We urge all Zimbabweans to come and support us. We know it’s a Friday but hope the bosses will give people half day so that they can come in numbers to support us.

“We are urging everyone to come and give us the final push, help us and motivate us,” he said.

The club has maintained the gate charges at $5 for the cheapest ticket while those want to be part of the VIP section will have to part with $20.