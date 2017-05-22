Tsholotsho flood victims set to relocate to new homes

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE relocation of Tsholotsho flood victims from the transit camp to new homes is set to start after the completion of a water and sanitation programme in July.

More than 800 people were to be evacuated to Sipepa Hospital in February where Government established a transit camp to accommodate the displaced families.

Over 300 stands have been pegged at Tshino and Sawudweni in Ward Six of Tsholotsho North.

Tsholotsho District Administrator Mrs Gladys Zizhou yesterday said they had so far completed the construction of 30 toilets and some well-wishers had pledged to drill boreholes.

“As you are aware people can only be moved from the transit camp when the water and sanitation project is complete. We cannot relocate people where there are no toilets.

So far, we’ve completed the construction of 30 toilets and already 60 pits have been dug and they are in the process of lining them,” said Mrs Zizhou.

She said the water and sanitation project is expected to be completed by end of June and people would then relocate to the new area.

“People are becoming restless in the camp and it’s very normal because everyone deserves to live in a normal environment. We are working towards their relocation.

“Once the toilets are complete they would then move to the stands to partake in the construction of their new homes,” said Mrs Zizhou.

She said so far, there was adequate food and resources for people in the camp but appealed for building materials as well as stationery for the children housed at nearby schools. “Right now we are appealing to well-wishers to assist us with building material. We are in dire need of bricks and cement.

“On the other hand we have school children who are in need of stationery and furniture as well as warm clothing for winter,” said Mrs Zizhou.

Sipepa Primary School has intergrated pupils and teachers from Mahlaba and Mathuphula primary schools.

Affected Tsholotsho villages include Mahlosi, Mahlaba, Thamuhla, Mbamba, Mele, Lutshome, Maphili and Mbanyana.

The Government has pledged to build a three-roomed house, a separate kitchen hut and a toilet for each of the affected 210 households before relocating them.

A secondary school, clinic and a police base are also expected to be constructed to service the relocated villagers.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Cain Mathema said Government wanted the affected families who are at the transit camp to move to their new homes as soon as possible to enable them to prepare for the next farming season.

Last week, Botswana donated building material comprising of 1 500 roofing sheets, 200 door frames and gauge wire to Tsholotsho flood victims.

Tsholotsho district is one of the areas that was hardest hit by Cyclone Dineo that was downgraded to a tropical storm before it hit the country in February.

— @AuxiliaK