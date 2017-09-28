Tsholotsho humble City

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Bulawayo City 0-2 Tsholotsho

GOALS on either side of the break by Nqobile Mpala secured maximum points for Tsholotsho in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields Stadium.

Much was expected from City after beating Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup first round on Sunday but City failed to come to the party, with Tsholotsho showing hunger for maximum points as early as the second minute when Mpala opened the score sheet.

Tsholotsho showed their intent from the first minute and results were immediate when Ayanda Ncube flighted a cross from the right flank that Mpala met with a header.

Tsholotsho then took control of the match after the goal and Lucky Nyathi could have made it two in the sixth minute after Ncube sent in another cross but he failed to connect while virtually unmarked.

In one of the few clear cut chances created by City, Newman Sianchali produced a curler from the left flank just outside the box but it missed the crossbar by a few millimetres.

City returned from the break eager to level the scores but they could not create clear cut chances and it was Mpala who capitalised on a defensive lapse by beating the offside trap and goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda to double Tsholotsho’s lead.

Tsholotsho, who sit second from the bottom on the log, produced a fine passing and dominant display.

City coach Mandla Mpofu blamed a makeshift defence due to the absence of his two regulars Morris Kadzola and Zibusiso Sibanda.

“I think the absence of the two played a part, making it a totally different game from the Dynamos match. I think the midfield also failed to stamp its authority leading to fewer chances upfront. However, I give credit to Tsholotsho, as they played well and showed more hunger than us and were tactically disciplined. It is back to the drawing board for us as we prepare for Hwange in our next game,” said Mpofu.

An ecstatic Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo said it was unfortunate the team was facing internal problems that have seen them failing to train properly, but once things flow smoothly, his side can notch up victories.

“We did well today and I give credit to the boys. We watched them playing against Dynamos and came up with a plan not to open up the game to them .We closed spaces on the wings and suffocated them in the midfield, making it difficult for them to play. We are still experiencing the same problems but we got an opportunity to train this week. I think the results speak for themselves,” Dodo said.

Teams

Bulawayo City: N Sibanda, N Sianchali (H Ncube, 70th), S Ndlovu (T Ndlovu, 80thh), C Rupiya ( D Maphosa, 80thh), I Wadi, M Mungadze, Z Ngodzo, R Pavari, I Kutsanzira, L Lunga, D Sibanda

Tsholotsho: M Chang, T Nyabinde, B Madanhire, X Ndlovu, M Phiri, T Tavengwa, S Mhlanga (C Nkomo, 86th), M Mushonga, A Ncube (N Gama, 90th), L Nyathi, N Mpala (83rd).

