Tsholotsho plot FC Platinum’s downfall

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RELEGATION threatened Tsholotsho FC will not go down without a fight, meaning that Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title hopefuls FC Platinum should brace for a tough encounter against the lowly placed side.

Forget about the relegation impasse between Zifa and the PSL, third from the bottom Tsholotsho are plotting FC Platinum’s downfall.

The platinum miners are second on the table with 58 points, two behind Caps United who face Chapungu at Ascot Stadium needing nothing other than victory to land the trophy they last laid their hands on in 2005.

A win for Tsholotsho – tied on 26 points with second from the bottom Mutare City who take on Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium – will effectively hand Caps United the title and save them the chop, that is if the PSL succeeds in relegating two teams instead of four that Zifa wants them to axe.

Lizwe Sweswe, Tsholotsho’s gaffer described the game against FC Platinum as “the league’s biggest game of the weekend” which they are intent on winning.

“Our game against FC Platinum is a game to watch because they’re fighting for the title and we want to survive relegation. I think we showed a couple of weeks back that we have a squad of players who can hold their own when we beat Highlanders. Of course that victory is water under the bridge but this being the league’s biggest game of the weekend, as a coach there is nothing much that I can do as the match on its own motivates the lads.

“The guys have been working hard at training and they understand the importance of winning this tie. In order to survive we just have to win this encounter and FC Platinum can underrate us at their own peril,” said Sweswe.

Tsholotsho go into the weekend game smarting from a 1-2 loss to Bulawayo City and have to be at their best to get a victory against a side that is bubbling with confidence following a 3-0 home win over Highlanders.

Tsholotsho’s hopes against the platinum miners will be pinned on the likes of defender-turned-striker MacClive Phiri, defensive midfielder Zimiseleni Moyo, Ayanda Ncube, forward Mostafa Ponyera and goalkeeper Mariyoni Chang, among others.

Tsholotsho will be without suspended leftback Nkosilathi Ncube who has three yellow cards.

The Zhwane boys have to be on the lookout for contender for Soccer Star of the Year finalist Winston Mhango, striker Charles Sibanda, overlapping wingback Ian Nekati and Elvis Moyo, attacking midfielder Walter Musona and speedy winger Marshal Mudehwe.

Meanwhile, a derby between Bulawayo City and How Mine is one of the two games that have been lined up for tomorrow, with the other being the Harare City-Triangle United encounter at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures for Game Week 30

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields, 3PM, Supersport), Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Saturday: Border Strikers v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot, 3PM, SuperSport), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Tsholotsho FC v FC Platinum (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City (Baobab)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 29 17 9 3 41 21 20 60

FC Platinum 29 16 10 3 35 15 20 58

Highlanders 29 16 5 8 38 24 14 53

Dynamos 29 12 10 7 27 21 6 46

Chicken Inn 29 12 8 9 28 18 10 44

ZPC Kariba 29 10 12 7 22 21 1 42

Bulawayo City 29 11 8 10 26 25 1 41

Harare City 29 11 6 12 32 27 5 39

Ngezi Platinum 29 10 8 11 27 27 0 38

How Mine 29 8 12 9 26 25 1 36

Hwange 29 9 9 11 24 32 -8 36

Triangle United 29 9 8 12 25 32 -7 35

Chapungu 29 7 11 11 22 26 -4 32

Tsholotsho FC 29 7 5 17 23 35 -12 26

*Mutare City 29 7 8 14 24 41 -17 26

Border Strikers 29 4 3 22 10 40 -30 15

*Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

