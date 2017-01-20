Tsvangirai flies into storm in Mat’land

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai flies into a storm as he meets party structures in Matabeleland starting from today to discuss among other things the divisive issue of forming coalitions with other parties.

Sources within MDC-T have indicated that a faction led by one of Mr Tsvangirai’s deputies Ms Thokozani Khupe is opposed to negotiations for a coalition especially with the Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC.

Mr Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka, yesterday confirmed that his boss would hold interactive meetings in Beitbridge today as part of his national tour.

“It is not only limited to those areas (Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo) but it is a national tour to discuss among other issues the coalitions. It will start in Beitbridge tomorrow (today) but will spread to all provinces of the country,” he said.

Asked to comment on the reported resistance by structures in Matabeleland to the alliance with the MDC, Mr Tamborinyoka said the party would not discuss the people it engages.

“We have agreed on the principles of the coalition and not individuals. The president charged to handle the issue of coalitions has not updated us on the people he has met and those he has not. However, whether he has met Prof Ncube or not or anyone for that matter is not an issue we will discuss in the media especially from the Zimpapers stable.”

Mr Tsvangirai, according to party sources, will hold meetings in Beitbridge today and another in Gwanda tomorrow before moving to Matabeleland North and Bulawayo. “Initially the tour was supposed to start in Masvingo but due to unforeseen circumstances and the fact that the provinces have to fund the tours, there were delays so now Tsvangirai will start with Matabeleland South,” said an MDC-T official.

“He is likely to face stiff resistance on the issue of a coalition with MDC as many officials aligned to Khupe are against the move. Prof Ncube is considered a serious threat to both the interests of the faction and Khupe herself.”

According to insiders, the negotiations for a merger between MDC-T and MDC will see the Prof Ncube-led party being allowed to contest in three constituencies in each of Matabeleland’s three provinces of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

MDC-T will not field candidates in the nine selected constituencies, sources revealed.

Prof Ncube, who among other people left the united MDC in 2005 over disagreements on participating in the senatorial elections, put up a dismal performance in the 2013 elections resulting in the disintegration of his MDC party.

The negotiations between the MDC-T and MDC-N have reportedly rattled opposition parties under the Coalition of Democrats (Code) which they feel threaten the broader electoral coalition ahead of the 2018 national polls.