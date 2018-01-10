Tsvangirai plunges MDC-T into chaos

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s hint that he may soon retire from politics has plunged the opposition party into chaos exposing the party’s internal fights as some of its senior officials yesterday boycotted a meeting.

Mr Tsvangirai, who is suffering from cancer of the colon on Monday hinted he may retire from politics saying a younger generation of politicians should take over the party’s reins.

This threw the already faction-ridden party into chaos as battle lines are said to be drawn over the succession of the opposition leader.

The party is fiercely divided along two factions angling to succeed Mr Tsvangirai, one allegedly led by Dr Thokozani Khupe and another fronted by Mr Nelson Chamisa.

The cracks were exposed yesterday as the MDC-T held its national organising and elections directorate meeting, chaired by its acting president Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

Dr Khupe and Mr Chamisa among other senior officials were allegedly conspicuous by their absence.

The party’s spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu yesterday revealed that the two senior party’s leaders did not attend the meeting.

“On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Harvest House, acting president Elias Mudzuri chaired the MDC national organising and elections directorate meeting. The meeting was attended by the deputy national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, the secretary–general, Douglas Mwonzora, the treasurer–general, Theresa Makone, the deputy national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, the secretary for information and publicity, Obert Gutu, the secretary for elections Murisi Zwizwai, the chief of staff Sesel Zvidzai, directors of various departments and several other senior staff members,” said Mr Gutu.

He did not clarify the reason why the other deputies did not attend the meeting but sources within the opposition party said their absence is a result of divisions in the MDC-T.

It’s not the first time for senior party officials to boycott party’s programmes.

Last year, Dr Khupe boycotted party events after she and her lieutenants who include national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo and party’s national organising secretary Mr Abednigo Bhebhe were bashed for protesting against the formation of the MDC Alliance.

Mr Gutu said Mr Tsvangirai will remain the party’s presidential candidate despite his failing health.

“Contrary to recent Press reports that suggested that president Tsvangirai will soon be stepping down from the leadership of the party, the fact of the matter is that president Tsvangirai remains the leader of the MDC and he is the MDC presidential candidate for the 2018 elections,” said Mr Gutu.

He said the party was gearing up for the elections and will soon start campaigning through rallies. Also, Mr Gutu said the opposition party will soon commence the candidate selection process.

“The MDC candidate selection process will be completed within the next few weeks and all party cadres are being urged to remain united as we enter the homestretch in our democratic struggle to establish a new and progressive nation in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Gutu.

