Tsvangirai slammed for disrespect

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLITICAL analysts have criticised MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai over his statement that he will not accept defeat in next year’s general elections, describing him as undemocratic and disrespectful of people’s wishes.

The analysts said Mr Tsvangirai should not be taken seriously as he was already chickening out and disputing an election which is yet to take place. On Monday, while addressing workers in Harare, Mr Tsvangirai said he will not accept any electoral result that does not confirm him as the winner.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the MDC-T leader was a delusional politician whose opposition movement continues to lose political grip.

“His remarks indicate the magnitude to which he is disrespectful of the democratic wishes of the people of Zimbabwe. This is not new by the way, because of late they have failed to accept the people’s endorsement of Zanu-PF. It’s a traditional display of his disrespect of the wishes of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mahomva.

He said it was shocking that Mr Tsvangirai was already complaining about an election which is yet to take place.

Mr Mahomva said the opposition leader is ideologically bankrupt and no-one must take him seriously. “He must not be taken seriously because as it stands opposition politics is paralysed. I don’t think that should be taken seriously as a security threat because we know that MDC-T is not in any way capable of destabilising national security,” he said.

Another analyst, Mr Michael Mhlanga, said the opposition leader was under pressure after losing previous elections.

“You need to understand Tsvangirai from the three previous elections, how they have crippled him in terms of losing. Considering that he has lost much especially in the 2013 election, his statements are just political rhetoric and cannot be taken seriously,” he said.

Mr Mhlanga said it has become common for opposition parties to dispute electoral outcomes and if Mr Tsvangirai is not going to accept defeat, he should explain how he will usurp power if the electorate rejects him again.

Since losing the 2013 harmonised elections, the MDC-T has chickened out from participating in by-elections

