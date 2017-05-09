Tuku a gold mine: Makes Forbes Africa Top 10 most bankable artistes in Africa

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi who turns 65 this year has received an early birthday present in the form of an acknowledgment by Forbes Africa as one of the music money makers in Africa.

The veteran musician who is featuring in this month’s edition of Forbes Magazine has been listed among the business magazine’s ‘Top 10 most bankable artistes in the continent’.

He joins a league of affluent African musicians that include the likes of Senegalese musician Akon, Nigerian music moguls Don Jazzy, Davido and Wizkid, veteran South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela and Black Coffee, Ghana’s Sarkodie, US-based Jidenna and Tinashe.

The list was compiled after Forbes researched on how much artistes charge for shows and appearances, collaborations, album and song sales, brand endorsements, sponsorship, popularity on social media, YouTube/VEVO views, investments, awards and other appearances such as acting.

Tuku who has 65 albums to his name which he recorded within a period of 41 years is on position 10 while Akon who has over 35 million albums sold worldwide is on position one. Black Coffee who has successfully put SA house music on the world map is on second position followed by Hugh Masekela.

Said Forbes Magazine: “Oliver Mtukudzi has 65 albums under his belt — more than Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. It’s a remarkable career stretching back 41 years with songs that have enlivened parties all over the world.”

The artiste’s manager, Sam Mataure, said they were humbled by the acknowledgement.

“This is a very great honour. Mtukudzi is very humbled by the fact that he made it onto the list as he prepares to celebrate his 65th birthday in September.

“We’d like to thank his fans that have been very supportive of his music, it means a lot to him,” said Mataure.